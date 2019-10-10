It must be rodeo season for the Cochise County government.
Earlier this week County Administrator Ed Gilligan appeared to be practicing his skills for the sport by riding the fence on his involvement with the Southwest Communities Coalition. Gilligan was a featured speaker at the initial rally hosted by the organization in Benson on Sept. 18. In a Herald/Review article published Wednesday, the County Administrator bucked the notion that that he’s a member of the SWCC board or that his bosses on the Board of Supervisors have any involvement with the organization.
Which is correct?
The Coalition has signed up area ranchers, economic development groups, State Rep. Gail Griffin and local government officials in support of protecting property rights and responding to environmental organizations that have, and continue to, file lawsuits to stop projects throughout the county.
The immediate focus of SWCC is Villages of Vigneto, the 20-year, 28,000 home planned community in Benson that has been challenged by the Center for Biological Diversity, EarthJustice, the Cascabel Conservation Association and other environmental organizations.
Cochise County Supervisors have gone on record in support of the Vigneto development. In an October 16, 2017 letter signed by board members, supervisors called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reinstate the Section 404 permit issued by that agency in 2006. The letter states the developer of the project, El Dorado, “…is committed to, and capable of, mitigating environmental impact,” and that “…revocation of the permit would cause significant economic harm to the region.”
Apparently that endorsement isn’t enough to convince County Administrator Gilligan that he has a role with the Southwest Communities Coalition. He has denied being a board member and indicated that county supervisors haven’t discussed or financially supported the organization.
We understand the position of County Administrator is supposed to be apolitical, serving as the county’s top executive and as an appointed representative of the board.
Supervisors are now in the uncomfortable position of deciding whether to support, ignore or oppose the county’s participation in the Southwest Communities Coalition, primarily because Mr. Gilligan has already – willingly or not – stepped forward at the group’s organizational meeting. We anticipate representatives of SWCC will seek clarification on the county’s support, and we wouldn’t be surprised in the upcoming election year if Supervisor candidates make clear where they stand on the group.
That’s the nature of a rodeo — you can’t ride the fence.