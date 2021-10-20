It was good to see the Cochise County Board of Supervisors focus on what’s really important to local constituents last week.
Not election fraud, not the Constitution, not the moral principles of vaccines, not illegal immigration — Supervisors learned about roads.
An impressive presentation by Jackie Watkins, director of the county’s Engineering and Natural Resources Department, outlined what constituents can expect during the next five years. Ms. Watkins listed which roads are a priority, and why, and presented ballpark figures of the cost of these projects.
Roads and road maintenance are the most visible services provided by Cochise County. We depend on the more than 1,400 lane miles of payment to move commerce, bring tourists and connect our communities.
Ms. Watkins’ presentation and her five-year plan are especially important if we consider what may happen in the near future in Douglas. Construction and major renovation of the Raul Castro Port of Entry with two separate ports has the potential of dramatically increasing commercial traffic and tourism.
But only if we have decent roads.
Plans call for a separate, commercial port, located west of the city’s downtown. This is expected to make it faster and easier to move goods from Mexico into the U.S. Trucks will likely depend on Davis Road to make their trip north to Willcox and a rail connection, providing shippers faster and easier access to everything east of the Mississippi River. Davis Road has already been upgraded to reduce flooding and improve curves, making it a faster and safer trip for trucks heading north from the border.
Major improvements are also expected in the Kansas Settlement area where heavy truck traffic is already impacting roads that serve the major dairy operations in that corner of Cochise County.
Residents south of Sierra Vista who live along Moson Road will be happy to learn that Ms. Watkins plans a multimillion upgrade and improvement of that thoroughfare in the next few years. The road connects Charleston Road all the way to Hereford Road, providing a vital north-south connection that crosses State Route 90.
Residents and frequent travelers on the road will tell you the passage is dangerous, with narrow shoulders and vehicles often exceeding the posted 45-mile-an-hour speed limit. There are numerous driveways along the route, which can cause drivers to stop unexpectedly. If the plan presented by Ms. Watkins becomes reality, we can look forward to a much safer road in the near future.
All of these plans and projects depend on money, and the Supervisors. Ms. Watkins plans to seek grants from state and federal sources to reduce some of the county’s financial burden, however board members need to approve these funds if the county is successful in obtaining the money. Total outlay for the county could be more than $12 million, so efforts to secure grants are important to county taxpayers.
We appreciate that there are other issues that require Supervisors to consider more than essential and basic services expected from the county.
In this case, however, keeping up the maintenance and improving county roads has to be among the most important priorities for the board.