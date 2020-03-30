Beyond its impact on the State Legislature and the ability of our lawmakers to pass bills, the COVID-19 pandemic will also change what voters will see on ballots later this year and quite possibly which candidates seek office.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is being pressured to issue a “shelter-in-place” order this week, requiring people to stay at home and closing all but “essential” businesses. This makes sense to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but it makes things more difficult for candidates and petitioners seeking to collect signatures to get on fall ballots.
While everything from professional basketball to local fundraising events are being postponed, what hasn’t changed are the deadlines for filing forms for elective office and petitions seeking referendums.
Both require a certain number of signatures from registered voters.
Statewide, just one of the numerous anticipated citizen initiatives says it has collected the required 237,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot. If that’s true, voters can expect to decide whether Arizona should decriminalize recreational marijuana.
Other initiatives less likely to make the ballot include the petition to outlaw “dark” money contributions to campaigns, an effort to restrict further expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program and another that would establish a special education tax on those earning more than $250,000 in annual income.
Lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol in mid-April, so they still have time to pass resolutions for the Nov. 3 ballot. Those include, among others, whether Arizona should establish the office of Lieutenant Governor and several resolutions aimed at changing the Voter Rights Act to empower the Legislature with the authority to revise citizen initiatives that become law.
At the local level, candidates for Cochise County offices have until April 6 to get their nominating petitions turned into the Elections Office. At this writing, 25 candidates have filed a “statement of interest,” but just seven have filed their completed nomination petitions. Notably absent from the list of candidates are incumbents Peggy Judd, District 3 Supervisor; Brian McIntyre, County Attorney; Phil Leiendecker, County Assessor; David Stevens, County Recorder; and Catherine Traywick, County Treasurer.
That’s the same story at the City of Sierra Vista, where eight candidates have filed a “statement of interest,” but none have completed the petition process. The council has three contested seats, but just one incumbent — Rachel Gray — will be seeking re-election.
We can expect potential candidates, especially those who don’t collect enough signatures, to point to the impact of the coronavirus as the reason for their absence from the ballot this fall.