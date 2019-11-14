We’re not being critical, we’re just confused.
Taxpayers, parents and school advocates all have good reason to wonder which direction Arizona’s education — especially in rural areas — is headed.
Those who attended Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay’s third annual Roundtable last week likely left with a good feeling. Statistics indicate that more kids are graduating from high school, more local residents have a degree and testimonials from two young entrepreneurs focused on opportunities created by the local educational system.
Contrast that news with a report released this week by the Rural School and Community Trust.
This national non-profit, which aims to improve the relationship between rural schools and their communities, studied the academic performance of Arizona’s 50,000 rural students and painted a much different picture.
Rural students are defined as attending schools where enrollment is low, grades are often combined, and facilities are usually lacking. Cochise County has several schools that fit the definition, including Bowie, San Simon, Apache and others among the 21 districts in southeast Arizona.
The study shows that Arizona has one of the lowest graduation rates for rural students in the nation. The percent of rural juniors and seniors who passed at least one Advanced Placement exam is less than half the national average and Arizona is near the bottom in the percentage of rural high school students who take the standardized ACT or SAT tests.
What’s the truth?
Chances are, if you live in a rural area and attend a rural school, you’re not going to receive the same educational opportunities as students living in urban areas. Despite the positive progress offered by the county superintendent last week, statistics show that success for students attending rural schools isn’t a consistent outcome.
Fixing that reality will likely require changing the traditional model. Investment in remote learning, consolidation of districts and educational resources and effective partnerships between educators and the community should all be considered.
We reflect on the statement of President George W. Bush almost 20 years ago, who brought forward education reform with his aggressive “No Child Left Behind” legislation.
Unlike the tenets of that effort — which was primarily aimed at improving education outcomes for inner-city students — today’s challenge, especially in Arizona, must be aimed at making sure our rural students receive the same opportunities as those who attend schools in urban areas.