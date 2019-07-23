The seeds of revolution.
When communities decide to obstruct federal authority, protect those who violate federal immigration laws and grant some the privileges of citizenship without federal authority, there are signs of organized rebellion.
Tucson is on the precipice of joining the “sanctuary city” movement with voters scheduled for a November ballot to put the “force of law” behind the city’s existing status as an “immigrant-welcoming city.”
Becoming a sanctuary city would make Tucson the first in the state to formally adopt the designation. The city would join a list of more than 500 jurisdictions in the United States that already identify as a city that will provide sanctuary to those here illegally.
Tucson adopted its “immigrant-welcoming city” moniker in 2012, distinguishing itself as a jurisdiction that does not cooperate with federal immigration officials.
Voters will decide in November whether Tucson should take it a step further and formally enact local laws that establish guidelines when police can question a subject’s immigration status.
The proximity of Tucson to Cochise County, and to the international border, should be a concern for area law enforcement. Promoting the city as a sanctuary for illegal immigrants will draw more traffic to southeast Arizona, which brings with it increases in smuggling and other criminal activity.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has established a strategy promoting “one mission” among local, state and federal agencies. His efforts have secured funding from the state to establish a multi-agency enforcement team — SABRE — to combat criminal activity at the border.
Aggressively rejecting federal authority and promoting local obstruction to federal enforcement of immigration laws is completely contrary to what Sheriff Dannels has worked to establish in Cochise County.
It’s not surprising that Tucson will likely become Arizona’s first sanctuary city, but there will be regional consequences if it happens. Cochise County can expect to see increased activity along its 83-mile border with Mexico and federal authorities will find little support in Tucson.
Shielding illegal aliens from apprehension will prove to be a burden for Tucson, breaking the city from vital federal agency relationships that serve to improve public safety.
The consequence will go beyond the politics of opposing the Trump Administration’s immigration policies and threaten the safety of the city and the surrounding region.