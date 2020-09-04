We can’t ignore the latest development in the race for the Division 5 Superior Court Judge. If measured by the usual standards of judicial conduct, this contest has been nasty from its early beginnings prior to the Aug. 4 primary election.
Last week, a new revelation added to the negativity.
To serve as a Superior Court judge, the position requires no less than five years of residency in Cochise County.
Sandy Russell, a Sierra Vista attorney who got on the ballot as an Independent candidate for the seat, voted in elections on November 14, 2014, and May 24, 2016, in DeKalb County, Georgia, her former state of residence. Russell has claimed to voters that she had been living in Sierra Vista since early 2014.
Fellow candidate and attorney, Anne Carl, who got on the ballot as a Democrat for the judicial post, filed a complaint Thursday in Cochise County Superior Court. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at which time Presiding Judge James Conlogue will decide whether Russell’s name gets printed on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election. Cochise County will be represented at the hearing by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
We applaud County Attorney Brian McIntyre for very quickly deciding his office has a conflict in this matter that could create an appearance of impropriety. Russell was fired by McIntyre last year.
Early in this contest, Russell sought the dismissal of the two candidates seeking the Republican nomination, at one point relying on a Facebook post as direct evidence that one candidate promised toilet paper in exchange for signatures during the pandemic. Her complaints were summarily dismissed by Judge Conlogue.
Controversy is not new to Russell, who has consistently used social media to berate her opponents, criticize other attorneys and question the ability of local judges. Her own legal background offers evidence of questionable conduct, including a complaint that she threatened to withhold a victim’s restitution check, after the victim filed a complaint against her. She was also sanctioned by a federal judge in Georgia, which was upheld by a federal Court of Appeals.
We hold our judges to exceptional standards of ethics and conduct. A failure to achieve those standards erodes the foundation of equality and fairness which are vital to our judicial process.
We don’t pretend to know whether Russell violated any laws, but we do understand the importance of ethical behavior for a judicial candidate.
Russell may argue she technically fulfills the five-year residency requirement, which only compounds her highly questionable decision to return to Georgia and vote in two elections.
We sincerely hope Russell saves the court’s time and taxpayer money before Tuesday and recognizes that regardless of whether her actions were legal, she has violated a fundamental principle of our election process by casting ballots in elections where she was not a resident.
A good judge, with high ethical standards, would never do such a thing.