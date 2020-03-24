The impact of the coronavirus on our State Legislature may save us.
Citizens may keep more of their authority to make laws and taxpayers may be saved from an effort to create the office of Lieutenant Governor.
Monday our lawmakers adopted a “skinny” budget for the 2020-’21 fiscal year, signaling a potential decision to recess indefinitely until the virus has run its course. The spending plan was hastily assembled and is intended to keeping the government funded if the pandemic continues and lawmakers are not able to return to session before the end of June.
Shutting down the Legislature effectively kills initiatives that appeared headed to statewide referendums. If lawmakers choose to recess, more than one dozen of these resolutions would effectively die.
Concern about spreading the coronavirus has provided our local lawmakers more time to catch up on our editorial rants in recent weeks.
Reps. Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt have scolded the newspaper in emails for “misrepresenting” these initiatives.
Rep. Nutt is the sponsor of HCR 2020 which would create the office of Lieutenant Governor. She argues that politics has nothing to do with her support for the measure.
“It does not grow government. It puts the person as head of the (Department of Administration). A position already there and a salary already in place, but, as you say, you are aware of what it does, which is frustrating to me that you portray it as a nefarious objective on my part.”
Rep. Griffin, who referred to the editorials as “sensationalizing,” pointed out that Arizona is one of just seven states that lacks the office Lt. Governor.
We stand by our opposition to this initiative, of course, reminding our honored Representatives that Arizona voters have rejected similar referendums in the past and would likely do so again. The state has prospered throughout its 108 years without the need for this office.
Regarding initiatives to curb the Voter Rights Act, Rep. Nutt contends the process has been “corrupted,” and that “…People who do not pay attention are sold on false narratives.”
Though it’s a strong argument, it’s not completely true.
Arizona voters have demonstrated that they will make up their own mind, despite well-funded campaigns from out-of-state organizations. In 2018, state voters rejected a California-led initiative to require more renewable energy sources when the high cost of the proposal was publicized. In 2016, we rejected a nationally-funded initiative to legalize pot when state voters decided the proposal wasn’t a good fit for Arizona.
If there is a silver-lining from this otherwise-devastating pandemic, it might be that the Legislature agrees to recess and these initiatives are put to an end.