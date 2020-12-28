Thirty years ago, Arizona became one of the last states to adopt a mandatory seat belt law. Motorists in the Grand Canyon State held out with arguments similar to what you hear today in opposition to wearing face masks in public.
Until the mid-1980s, fewer than 15 percent of Americans said they used seat belts consistently. A Gallup poll from July 1984 showed that 65 percent of Americans opposed mandatory belt laws, according to the Los Angeles Times. In a survey one year later, drivers said they thought the restraints were "ineffective, inconvenient, and uncomfortable.” Some politicians argued that it was safer to be thrown clear from a wreck than trapped inside one.
When Arizona did adopt the law, enacted Jan. 1, 1991, it was “secondary enforcement” only. Secondary enforcement means that a peace officer may only stop or cite a driver for a seat belt violation if the driver committed another primary violation (such as speeding, running a stop sign, etc.) at the same time.
We’re witnessing something similar with the adoption of Arizona’s new cell phone law. Friday is the first day drivers in the state can be issued a citation for holding a cell phone while behind the wheel. Prior to that, since April, 2019, authorities were only allowed to issue a warning and only as a secondary offense. Starting New Year's Day, motorists caught talking or texting on their mobile phone can be issued a fine up to $150, with multiple offenses costing up to $250.
Arizona was among the last three states to enact the ban.
Efforts to adopt this law met with strong Republican resistance in the Legislature, including from our own Rep. Gail Griffin, who was serving as District 14 State Senator when the bill was eventually adopted.
One reason for her opposition was similar to what politicians espoused is in the 1980 — putting another law on the books restricts personal freedom. Griffin also argued that existing traffic laws that govern distracted driving are sufficient in prohibiting drivers from texting and calling when they are behind the wheel.
It’s true that the number of crashes resulting directly from a driver holding a cell phone are limited. Authorities will tell you that unless the driver admits to holding their phone, it's nearly impossible to prove they were distracted by the device before a crash.
What we do know is that in 2019 there were 255,259 drivers involved in traffic accidents in Arizona, according to the state Department of Transportation. Of that total, 59,901 — or about 23 percent — listed “unknown” as the reason they were distracted at the time of the crash.
We support enforcement of the new cell phone ban, primarily to create awareness among drivers in Arizona that the practice can have deadly consequences. Unlike the generalized category of “distracted driving,” outlawing driving while holding a phone is specific and can help reduce accidents resulting in personal injury or death.
Saving even one life is worth it.