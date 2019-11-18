Rest easier Cochise County voters, your elections are less likely to be “hacked” than they are in other Arizona counties.
Last week, an official from a well-known cybersecurity firm went on the record in a statewide newspaper story reviewing the vulnerability of county election processes. He found that a third of the 15 counties in Arizona fail to utilize sensible security measures that protect the election process.
Cochise County was not among the five counties in the state that don’t do enough to prevent hackers from stealing voter information or steering people to the wrong website.
The report called on counties — at a minimum — to utilize a “.gov” web address and a “secure sockets layer,” which encrypts user information and protects it from being stolen.
The consequences of failing to prevent hackers from causing chaos can change an election outcome. Potential voters can be directed to the wrong website to register, for example, thinking that they are signing up to cast a ballot when they are actually providing hackers with personal information.
Cochise County has prioritized and invested in cybersecurity. It utilizes the “.gov” address, which is limited to only government entities, and it directs people who want to register to vote to the statewide “servicearizona.com” website.
Unfortunately, hackers never rest, and entering the 2020 election season there continues to be a very real concern nationwide that organized disinformation campaigns and a lack of proper cybersecurity will result in falsified election outcomes.
Voters can take steps to make sure their ballot gets counted.
Issues with registration are among the most common problems voters face at the polls — 65 percent of calls received by a tip line set up in 2016 by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials were about issues with voter registration. It’s easy to check online whether you are registered to vote at the website https://www.vote.org.
Once you’re sure you’re signed up to cast a ballot, get familiar with when elections are scheduled — there are five in 2020 — and whether you can participate.
This is also easy, checking on the Cochise County website at https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections/home.
We’re glad our county invests the resources necessary to ensure the security of our elections. Voters can have confidence that the officials who are elected next year have earned that honor through a fair and accountable process.