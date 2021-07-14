We’re feeling a bit like children in the back seat of the station wagon on their way to a vacation destination.
“Are we there yet?”
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann told the media Monday it could be another four to six weeks until she receives a report on the results of the never-ending audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas, the consulting firm directing the recount.
Four to six weeks?
That puts the agony into the second week of August.
In her comments to the press, the Senate Prez also backed away from any association with the word “fraud.” It wasn’t her, she contends, that said the November, 2020 election was fraudulent. She endeavored on this path to restore public confidence in our election process. She has never believed there was actual fraud that dethroned former President Trump and resulted in Joe Biden winning more votes in Arizona.
What becomes apparent the longer this historic charade continues is Fann’s lack of spine. Emails and text messages sent to fellow Republicans on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors indicate she feared the reprisals of Arizona Senators and rabid state Republicans who embraced the former president’s rancor alleging election fraud. A failure to act, she feared, would inspire these malcontents to challenge her leadership and threaten the narrow GOP majority in the Senate.
Her hope – expressed in text messages to Maricopa Supervisor Clint Hickman – was that going along with the radical Republicans and the audit would somehow “calm the waters” and the entire issue would fade away.
That was a bad call.
Instead of calming things down, state Republicans and GOP Senators were emboldened and pleased they could take action to demonstrate their support for Trump. The former president has clung to the hope that Arizona will somehow prove that he was wrongly removed from office, and that he will be reinstated to the presidency. In his usual style, he confidently tells his supporters at rallies that the results of the Senate audit in Arizona will demonstrate beyond any shadow of doubt that the election was stolen.
Fann was, and is, trying to save her own political career by soothing radical Republicans. In doing so – while claiming her support for the audit is solely to restore public confidence – she is being made a hypocrite by those same Republicans she is trying to appease. Public confidence in this recount would require bipartisan participation, yet Democrats have been locked out of the recount. She claims transparency yet will not cooperate with efforts to report on where the money is coming from to pay for the audit. Even the Secretary of State’s office – the governing authority for elections in Arizona – is denied direct access to the floor where the audit is happening.
Since Fann doesn’t believe fraud occurred in the November 2020 election, and she has proven herself a hypocrite on the principles necessary to assure public confidence in the election process, she should demonstrate her leadership and her integrity by standing up to those claiming fraud and put an end to this audit.
Her failure of leadership will doom the Republican Party to national embarrassment and jeopardizes the GOP’s narrow majority in the 2022 election.