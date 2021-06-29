We get testy when it comes to the Public Records law.
Together with the Open Meetings law and the statute requiring publication of public notices, we view public records as one of the three foundational principles that uphold accountability for government and our elected officials. Enforcement of these laws can prevent corruption by making sure officials don’t hide records from public scrutiny, don’t meet in secret and that citizens are provided with ample notice of the government’s business.
That’s why recent actions by Senate President Karen Fann (R-Prescott) caught our attention and should send up a warning flag to civic-minded Arizonans.
Sen. Fann believes she and other elected members of the Legislature are not required to comply with the Public Records law when it comes to documents related to the Senate-led election audit.
The attorney hired to represent her in a legal action brought by a non-partisan government watchdog group contends the law doesn’t apply because the audit is being conducted by a private company.
In our opinion, that’s a technicality that violates the intent of the Public Records Law.
CyberNinjas, the company hired to conduct an audit of the 2020 Presidential election, is only handling ballots and conducting its business because the Senate hired the company. All of its dealings are the result of a directive from a publicly-elected body and everything the company is doing is a public concern.
The public has a right to see the contract that retained CyberNinjas, review the company’s hiring records, examine the sources of revenue relating to paying for the audit and any other documents or correspondence involving its work for the Senate.
We can’t resist turning the table on Sen. Fann, either. Throughout this ridiculous audit, her repeated question to those who have criticized the effort has implied these opponents have something to hide.
“What are you hiding?” Sen. Fann has asked.
With that question in mind, we ask, what are you hiding, Sen. Fann, by refusing to cooperate with a public records request for documents related to your election audit? What are you, Sen. Fann, afraid of? What documents are you concealing from public review that if released might expose this entire process as a fraud?
Sen. Fann has stated repeatedly that the decision to proceed with this audit was made to “restore” public confidence in the election process. She has said that voters “deserve” to know whether Arizona elected Joe Biden last November, or whether the Maricopa County elections office committed criminal acts to steal the vote from Donald Trump.
We doubt the sincerity of her high-minded justifications in light of her unwillingness to abide by Arizona’s Public Records law when it comes to documents related to the audit.
Her resistance to freely release documents related to this process proves her hypocrisy.