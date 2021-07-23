We have to wonder if the Republican majority in the Arizona Senate understands that a foundational tenet of government “ … by the people and for the people” is transparency.
Shortly after arguing in state court that the public is not entitled to records related to the election audit, the Republican majority in the Senate is back in court claiming that the Arizona Open Meetings Law only applies when they choose to invoke the statute.
Specifically, Senate President Karen Fann is directing her taxpayer-funded attorney to argue that the judicial branch of state government lacks the power to check legislative authority unless that review is provided by the Arizona Constitution. Thus, the Senate and House don’t have to comply with the Open Meetings Law, which was a construct of the Legislature.
Let’s see what Sen. Fann’s world would look like if state government didn’t have to abide by the public records and open meetings laws.
Without any accountability or transparency to constituents, our lawmakers could make decisions behind closed doors (which they are currently doing) and conceal any record of what happened at any meeting. The Senate Republican majority has been doing this with its caucus meetings, prohibiting reporters at the capital from attending while GOP lawmakers are crafting political deals in secret.
If Republicans were not the majority, these actions would still be wrong, but it wouldn’t matter. Because Republicans in the Senate and in the House are in the majority, what’s being done in these closed caucuses ultimately turns into proposed laws which often represent special interests or political agendas.
The public has no influence or input to this “secret” legislative process.
Beyond Sen. Fann’s odd and undemocratic view for state government, if these interpretations of the records and meetings laws are upheld, local governments would feel empowered to follow suit and circumvent the laws. Government transparency and any accountability of elected and public officials would vanish.
Sen. Fann famously infers that those who opposed the ridiculous election audit authorized by the Senate must have something to hide.
We can ask the same question regarding her positions on the meetings and records laws. Why would Sen. Fann, indeed, Senate Republicans including our own Sen. David Gowan, seek to limit transparency and accountability? We can only surmise that these politicians fear the reprisals of their actions and choose to hide from public scrutiny.
We’re confident that just like the ruling issued last week by Maricopa Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp regarding Arizona’s public records law, a similar decision will render Sen. Fann’s interpretation of the state’s meeting law completely absurd. We’re also expecting that Sen. Fann won’t surrender her positions on these laws without filing an appeal and seeking the opinion of a higher court.
The last word on these interpretations has not been written and continues to threaten the public’s access to the decision-making and the actions of our public officials.
Until electors — the registered voters who are electing our local, state and federal officials — demonstrate strong support for candidates who pledge to abide by the Open Meetings and Public Records laws, the transparency of government and the accountability of its officials will continue to be threatened by the likes of Sen. Fann and her Republican colleagues in the Senate.