Chances are, you have already made up your mind about the election audit being directed by the Arizona Senate. Democrats and others openly mock the proceedings and Republicans who don’t support the effort, even some with conservative convictions, are silent.
That leaves Republicans who are completely convinced there was election fraud on Nov. 3, 2020. Unfortunately for Arizona, it appears this group includes a majority of the state Senate.
Lawmakers are running out of time to wrap up the budget and adjourn sine die. That constitutionally-mandated deadline will be reached this week, cutting the per diem for all 90 elected members of the Legislature and signaling the start of serious efforts to finish the session.
The narrow Republican majority in the Arizona Senate that has ransomed national conservative support for the charade taking place at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix is also running out of time to produce even a hint of evidence that the presidential election was fraudulent. Ken Bennett, Arizona Senate liaison and former Arizona secretary of state, told the press last week that social media reports of the audit finding 250,000 fraudulent votes were “absolutely not” true. Audit officials reported after three weeks of counting, examination and re-tabulation, just 200,000 — less than 10 percent — of the 2.1 million ballots cast by Maricopa County voters, had been completed.
At that pace the audit will not be finished until around Thanksgiving, assuming there are no unexpected delays.
One such delay could come from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who has threatened lawsuits and alerted the U.S. Department of Justice to her concerns for the security of the ballots and the procedures being utilized by audit officials.
Another delay could be finding another location to conduct the audit when the Senate’s lease of the Coliseum expires on Friday. Considering the time it took to start the operation after the Senate formally secured its subpoena to obtain the ballots, we are looking at several weeks or more to restart the audit process once the lights go out at the Coliseum.
If and when all of this nonsense ends, the findings of the audit will not be credible in the minds of many. For those currently convinced that Donald’s Trump loss was the result of fraud, the closing of this absurd chapter in Arizona’s history will be a confirmation of the flawed election process. For others, the numerous failures to assure fair representation by the public and political parties, the ever-changing rules governing the audit process and the sheer nonsensical theories surrounding how fraud may have occurred, are more than enough to dismiss this effort as ludicrous.
We should have expected nothing less from Donald Trump when he lost his bid for re-election. He alleged fraud in 2016, when he won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote. A few years prior to that, he alleged President Obama was born in Nigeria and financed an investigation that quietly proved this claim to be false.
This audit is another example of a sham perpetuated by politicians who inspire those choosing to believe conspiracies over facts.
Unfortunately in Arizona, that group is a majority of the state Senate.