We understand the reluctance of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to cooperate with the demands of the state Senate in turning over its voting machines and other materials related to the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
Outside of the dispute, we believe this fight is a colossal waste of time for our Senators when Arizona is still a COVID-19 “hotspot” and there are plenty of other issues which this august body should be debating.
Regardless, this unfounded Republican-driven quest to prove beyond any doubt that the presidential election in Arizona was fraudulent marches on, with the latest salvo fired last week when all 16 GOP Senators, including our own David Gowan, gave voice vote approval of Resolution 1005.
A final vote on the initiative was scheduled Monday, at which time Republican members were again expected to follow the party line and formally adopt the resolution, thereby calling for the Maricopa County board to be held in contempt, arrested and imprisoned for failing to comply with wide-ranging subpoenas seeking election equipment and materials.
The majority-Republican Maricopa board has fired back, doubling down on its court challenge and asking a judge to find that the Senate lacks authority to seek some of the materials.
There is, of course, a political angle to this squabble.
Sen. Karen Fann, president of the chamber, let it slip last week that Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG) would be working as a subcontractor to conduct the forensic audit of Maricopa tabulating equipment and balloting. The Dallas-area firm, which worked closely with the Trump campaign, issued a widely-discredited report on the election in Antrim County, Michigan.
ASOG’s report falsely claimed that the Antrim County’s voting machines had a 68 percent error rate. Michigan election officials and Dominion Voting Systems, the manufacturer of the county’s equipment, have taken issue with that claim, and other statements in the report. ASOG asserted that Antrim County’s election equipment “is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”
If Senate Republicans are truly interested in election integrity and getting to the bottom of allegations that the Maricopa County vote was fraudulent, we think it’s imperative that a more reputable, independent audit firm be contracted. If ASOG is brought in, the investigation process will be tainted with political overtones that will threaten to invalidate its findings.
Meanwhile, Maricopa board members are proceeding with their own audit of the election and have authorized turning over tens of thousands of pages of documents to the Senate, including publicly available voter registration information, event logs showing who accessed election equipment and detailed reports of election results.
What county officials have not turned over are more than 2.1 million paper ballots and the tabulation machines, which they contend the Arizona Constitution and state law prohibit them from doing.
We doubt whether this pursuit by Senate Republicans will accomplish anything more than political theater. Voter confidence in our election process will not be impacted as a result of this effort, no matter the result.
It’s time for our state Senate to spend its precious time looking forward, not backward, at the many issues currently confronting Arizona.