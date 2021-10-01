We’re getting the impression that it’s personal.
District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby was again the lone “no” vote on two public safety questions at last Tuesday’s Cochise County board meeting. He opposed a long-standing Intergovernmental Agreement with the Fry Fire District that pays to train paramedics in tactical operations so these professionals can render aid at the scene of a Special Weapons And Tactics deployment. He also opposed accepting a state grant to purchase equipment that will help the Sheriff’s department detect drug smuggling.
Mr. Crosby’s opposition to routine board decisions are notable and point to underlying disputes with Sheriff Mark Dannels and County Attorney Brian McIntyre. Whether it’s a government grant or the public safety pension plan, Mr. Crosby has subtly conveyed his opposition to the cost and the way the county’s law enforcement is being handled. Tuesday’s opposition to the Arizona Homeland Security grant was based on Mr. Crosby’s vague opinion that Attorney McIntyre’s office has been “inconsistent” in its prosecution of criminals and a belief that government grants perpetuate a culture of debt.
Despite Mr. Crosby’s long-standing and futile opposition to federal and state grants, he has violated that ideological position in the past. Notably, he voted in favor of accepting the federal Operation Stonegarden grant earlier this year. He did so in front of an audience of rural residents and ranchers, who he proclaims are his constituents. These residents depend on the extra enforcement presence assured by the Stonegarden grant for their personal security.
We would think furthering the effectiveness of law enforcement to increase the security of these residents and all of Cochise County would continue to be a priority for Mr. Crosby, but apparently not. In fact, based on his comments prior to last Tuesday’s vote, his displeasure that Sheriff Dannels and County Attorney McIntyre have steadfastly refused to prosecute immigrants crossing the border illegally is influencing his attitude toward other law enforcement matters.
News flash: Immigration and prosecution of illegal immigrants falls under federal jurisdiction and is well beyond the county’s authority. If Sheriff Dannels and Attorney McIntyre decided their respective agencies should take over this role, it would create substantial liability for Cochise County taxpayers. It would also sour relations with federal authorities who are currently working in partnership with the Sheriff to provide a measure of border security.
Mr. Crosby is doing his best to upset “business as usual” for the county board. He’s voted against accepting the federal COVID relief grant, further arguing that the county should “ … get out of the vaccination business.” During discussion of a performance review of County Administrator Richard Karwaczka last week, Mr. Crosby stormed out of the meeting after arguing there is nothing in the Constitution that mandates the need for a county administrator.
While we appreciate the occasional interruption of routine to assure our elected officials are actively working for the best interests of constituents, frequent references to the Constitution and blind commitment to ideology over the welfare of county residents are unnecessary distractions for the county board and do not serve, or protect, those Mr. Crosby was elected to represent.