Arizona lawmakers set a new record this session.
Our elected state office holders presented 1,581 bills for the second session of the 54th gathering of the Legislature. That beats the previous record, established in 2012, when lawmakers presented 1,541 initiatives.
Thankfully, due to deadlines that dictate a workable timetable for the Legislature, more than half of the bills proposed this session have been eliminated from consideration. There are still 745 initiatives that are alive and could be enacted as law.
If history is our guide, about half of the remaining bills will make it through the Legislature and reach Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk. He usually signs all but about 10 percent of these bills.
That still means Arizona may add another 350, or so, new laws.
We point this out to remind citizens — especially those who vote — that any claim politicians make regarding “shrinking government,” or reducing the state’s legal footprint is “fake” rhetoric. It’s campaign garbage that our elected officials claim to win at the ballot box.
Those serving public office consistently seek to extend their authority and ensure their re-election. One proven method to accomplish the latter is to convince voters they stand with them on the principle of “less government.”
Arizona hasn’t had less government since the territory became a state 108 years ago.
This year will be no exception. Lawmakers are proposing and adopting new laws at a record pace, still hoping to finish the session early enough to get a head start on the summer campaign season.
Among the many initiatives are a record number of consent resolutions — 81— which, if all are adopted, would create an avalanche of questions for voters to decide in the Nov. 3 General Election.
A number of those questions would further empower the Legislature to revise ballot initiatives adopted by a majority of Arizona voters. Resolutions to change the Voter Protection Act would make it harder for citizens to exercise their authority over the Legislature while making it easier for lawmakers to revise or completely reject citizen-approved ballot initiatives.
We’re sounding the alarm right now — eight months before the General Election — and calling for voters to prepare for the onslaught of initiatives that our state lawmakers are contemplating for the ballot. If voters are not careful, or if they choose not to educate themselves, our lawmakers will continue to grow the authority and the “overreach” of government by reducing the ability of citizens to act.