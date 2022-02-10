Cochise County is a great place to enjoy outdoor activities like cycling, and many of our communities can be traversed either on foot or by bike.
In fact, our area is ideal for long-distance cycling opportunities, such as the upcoming Tour de Zona event that will bring between 500 and 1,000 riders to our streets and highways at the end of March.
However, these large numbers of pedestrians and cyclists on the roads and in the community, many of whom may be seasonal residents or out-of-town visitors, brings a need for increased diligence and safety for everyone involved.
On a daily basis, one will witness dangerous encounters between drivers and pedestrians or cyclists, with some fault usually resting with both parties involved.
For drivers, being distracted by technology or passengers is often the culprit when a collision does occur, with excessive speed and alcohol or drugs also factoring into the equation in many cases.
For those walking or pedaling, unfamiliarity with the roads and multi-use paths and a lack of situational awareness can also play a role, along with some of the same distractions and challenges those in motor vehicles must deal with.
But when the two meet, the situation is worse for the individual without the luxury of being surrounded by airbags and other safety measures. At best, a helmet will offer some protection against significant brain injuries, but not much else.
A recent pedestrian death on Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista as well as reports on the increased risks motorists and other roadway users face only reinforces the importance of diligence when behind the wheel, as well as when interacting near or with traffic as a pedestrian or cyclist.
Certain areas offer greater risks than others, including those with little or no artificial lighting, narrow roads without dedicated paths for bike and foot traffic or long stretches without crosswalks or intersections to provide a safe place to get from one side to the other.
That said, everyone must take personal responsibility for their role on the road and what actions they can take to keep themselves and others safe as well.
How often do we see cyclists riding against traffic, with dark clothing or without proper lighting and reflective equipment?
On the flip side, how many collisions are caused by drivers who don’t share the road with those on foot or bikes?
No one wants to be involved in an incident between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or cyclist, which can often leave one party seriously injured or dead, while the other must live with the trauma of having been at least partially responsible for what happened.
Instead, we all must remember that driving is not an activity to be taken lightly, and rededicate ourselves to treat it with the focus and commitment needed to ensure everyone makes it home in one piece.
So remember to put down the phone, lower the music volume and keep your eyes and ears open when operating a vehicle. For those on the other side of the wheel, attention to detail as well as traffic and safety laws will help keep our county a great place for everyone to enjoy.