If you look past the immediate issue of mandated vaccines, the consequences of the dispute between Tucson and Gov. Doug Ducey will define the relationship for all Arizona cities well into the future.
In fact, this “war” has been brewing all the way back to the Bisbee bag ban.
Last week the governor’s attorney, Anni Foster, notified Tucson it was violating provisions of the state budget and an executive order issued by Ducey banning cities from implementing vaccine mandates. That correspondence was followed by a directive from state Sen. Vince Leach, a Tucson Republican, to compel the Attorney General to determine whether the city acted illegally when it enacted the requirement.
The action by Sen. Leach carries the most consequence for Tucson. A law adopted by the Legislature in 2016, and developed by now-congressman Andy Biggs, allows the state to reallocate shared revenue funding for any municipality or county that has local regulations determined by the Attorney General to be in violation of state laws. Consider it a financial “hammer” that dramatically increases the authority of state government at the expense of local governments.
For Tucson, there’s more than $100 million at stake.
When Bisbee enacted its ordinance prohibiting single-use plastic bags the city was threatened with the loss of its state-shared revenues unless the restriction was reversed. The “bag ban” was the original reason then-Sen. Biggs sponsored the financial hammer legislation. At the time Bisbee was leading a pack of cities, including Mesa, Flagstaff and other environmentally-conscious communities, in its effort to eliminate the unsightly plastic bags that littered roadsides, parks and other public places.
Restaurant owners and grocers throughout the state were up in arms and their hired lobbyists went to work on Gov. Ducey, Sen. Biggs and other influential politicians.
The result — which required two legislative sessions and four state laws to specifically address local bag bans — is the heavy-handed, over-reaching state government we are living with today.
The consequences of this shared revenue law make every community in Arizona subject to the political whims of the elected officials holding office. Today, it’s Gov. Ducey and Sen. Leach with their belief that vaccine mandates are bad. Tomorrow, it could be a Democrat in office who believes every city and county must require its homeowners to install an electric vehicle charger in their garage. Those that don’t could lose the shared revenue allocated by the state from the gas tax, the sales tax and other locally-generated revenue sources.
We believe the shared revenue law gives our state politicians too much power and subjects every municipal and county government to the politics that gets played in the Legislature and governor’s office.
The “charter city” designation — a choice local communities can make to assume the authority of local control — has been proven ineffective in combating this law, and doesn’t prevent the state from denying cities and counties of the shared revenue they generate and are entitled to receive.
It may require a citizen’s initiative and an amendment to the state Constitution to give this authority back to cities and counties.