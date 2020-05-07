Sierra Vista and Huachuca City are two of the three municipalities that have “opted-in” to the expanded “E-Qual” system announced this week by the Arizona Secretary of State.
If that sentence makes little sense, here’s a little background.
Candidates for the Sierra Vista City Council and the Huachuca City Town Board were not eligible to participate in the online collection of signatures for their nomination petitions. The system was created after state lawmakers voted in 2014 to allow candidates for state offices to gather online “signatures” from registered voters on nomination petitions.
Legislators voted to expand the system in 2016 to include county, municipal and precinct committeemen offices.
But nothing happened.
Former Secretary of State Michele Reagan didn’t allocate the resources to accomplish the expansion of the system and current SOS Katie Hobbs initially told media and public officials that her office wouldn’t get it done until 2021.
Then the pandemic happened.
Council candidate Rachel Gray complained to the Secretary of State’s office that the electronic signature-gathering system should be available to municipal candidates — after four years of waiting.
Her complaint was joined by City of Phoenix officials who reached out to Hobbs and encouraged the secretary to “get it done.” Those influences were apparently enough. Monday the Secretary of State announced the availability of the system for those once excluded.
Unfortunately, the news comes too late to benefit many of the eligible communities.
Many county, cities and towns who are planning to participate in the Aug. 3 primary election required candidates to turn in their nomination petitions by April 6. Such is the case for Cochise County, which will have primary elections for all three seats on its Board of Supervisors.
Sierra Vista, Huachuca City and apparently the City of Phoenix won’t elect local council and board members until Nov. 3. Candidates for the respective city councils and town board don’t have to turn in nomination petitions until July 6.
Even though it’s too late to benefit lots of the counties, cities and towns in Arizona this year, this change is a good thing. As Gray stated in her complaint to the Secretary’s office, it’s already hard enough to get qualified people to run for local offices, why make it life-threatening during the pandemic?
Once county, city or town officials have notified the SOS of their desire to participate in E-Qual, candidates can set up their profile on the E-Qual portal at https://apps.azsos.gov/equal/.
Three Sierra Vista council candidates have already done so, including Gray, Mathew Haupt and John David Batemon.
We’re glad to see this happen — for this election and future contests. Check it out for yourself at https://apps.azsos.gov/equal/.