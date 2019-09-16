Thank you, Councilwoman Carolyn Umphrey, for slowing down the process of deciding on another increase in local refuse rates.
It might make no difference at all, but the publicity generated by her objection and the willingness of City of Sierra Vista officials to put their plans on hold will serve to further educate people on the dilemma of communities everywhere.
On Thursday, Umphrey called on fellow council members to table a proposal to bail out the Refuse Enterprise Fund with increases to service fees. Public Works Director Sharon Flissar previously presented a plan to boost rates high enough to erase a fund deficit of about $150,000.
Several factors have put the enterprise fund in the red.
In addition to not charging enough for special pickups and Dumpster rental, the city hasn’t been collecting anything from the sale of its compost. Operation cost of the refuse service has gone up significantly, due in part to the inability to find a market for recyclables, which once upon a time actually generated revenue for the city service.
If those factors weren’t enough to point the enterprise fund in the wrong financial direction, the state Legislature — including our locally elected representatives — voted in 2017 to prohibit municipalities from preventing private refuse haulers from bidding on commercial accounts. The result of that action has reduced the revenue received by cities and in many cases forced local governments to raise the cost of refuse services.
Councilwoman Umphrey’s objection to a “routine” increase in local garbage service rates will prompt public discussion on the importance of the Refuse Enterprise Fund. As its name indicates, this service is intended to pay for its operation from the fees collected from those who depend on it. Fees need to be reasonable or the consequences will be “wildcat” dumping and financial hardship for those on fixed incomes.
There is no easy solution that will return the enterprise fund to solvency, and ultimately we expect Flissar’s plan will be determined to be the best proposal to address the situation.
Still, we appreciate that Umphrey slowed the process so city constituents can realize the importance of this issue.