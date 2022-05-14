In the world of comic books, Spider-Man learns that “with great power comes great responsibility,” a point that is hammered home when the young hero fails to stop a criminal who later kills his beloved uncle.
In our world, those with the power to reach billions of people with information also have a great responsibility to ensure data isn’t being used for nefarious or criminal purposes.
However, the major social media companies have failed that duty by allowing their platforms to be a breeding ground for cartels to recruit young drivers to transport those who are crossing the border illegally.
With a promise of quick, easy money, these criminal organizations are using the same social media sites that teens and young adults often spend hours on every day. Most parents or other adults often have little or no idea what children may be viewing on these platforms.
These criminal gangs are so sophisticated, they use advanced techniques including geofencing and search optimization to target high-risk teens and lure them to the streets of Cochise County with promises of a big payday.
And these social media companies are literally profiting from this criminal activity. If these companies can take down posts that question the effectiveness of vaccines and masks, surely they can take down posts and advertisements that sell drugs like fentanyl or recruit children to become lackeys for an international criminal enterprise.
TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter and Meta Platforms (better known as Facebook) were recently called out by Gov. Doug Ducey and authorities here in Cochise County, all of whom have implored the billion-dollar companies to shut down this powerful recruiting and distribution tool being operated on their sites.
We echo that call for the social media companies to take control of their platforms and eliminate the cartels’ abilities to use their products to continue corrupting American children and using them to advance their illegal activities.
Social media companies — by allowing their platforms to be used to facilitate the transport and sale of dangerous substances, as well as a recruitment tool for human smugglers — are not only complicit in the crimes committed by the cartels, they are culpable as well.
If these corporate conglomerates continue to prioritize their profits over the wellbeing of society — as was recently revealed in the Congressional testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen — the results will be more death and destruction on the streets of Cochise County and across our state and nation.
Back in the world of fiction, Peter Parker’s fateful choice not to stop a criminal led to the creation of a great hero, one who was driven by a strong moral compass inspired in part by his failure to act and the lessons learned from that mistake.
Now is the time for the social media giants to learn from their myriad mistakes and take action to stem the tide of illegal activity taking place on their sites. The problem must be taken seriously, with an investment of money, technology and employees tasked with eliminating dangerous criminal elements from the same online public spaces that the public, especially children, inhabit.
While looking for a hero to emerge from the social media companies may be optimistic at best, they can take the first steps toward using their great power in a responsible way by stepping up and stopping the criminals who use their sites to poison our society.