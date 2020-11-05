Preliminary results from Tuesday’s election show that just 56 percent of the registered voters in Cochise County cast a ballot.
Despite non-stop campaigning on television, on street corners, in most mailboxes and in newspapers, initial results indicate just over 46,000 people voted in what some political pundits characterized as one of the most important contests in our nation’s history. Considering that the county has 82,018 registered voters, it’s surprising that almost 36,000 decided their ballot, and their participation, wouldn’t matter.
Surprising, and disappointing.
In 2016 Cochise County turned out more than 67 percent of its registered voters. Even the 2018 midterm election — midterms usually draw mild voter interest — involved more than 64 percent of the county’s electorate.
We’re wondering whether the 10 percent drop in turnout is the result of the coronavirus, or voter apathy?
We’re betting on the latter.
Almost 80 percent of the ballots counted by the county Elections Department Tuesday night were received before the polls opened. Some 36,858 voters dropped off or mailed in their early ballot and about 9,425 people went to one of the county’s 17 vote centers to vote in-person.
Early voters were less likely to catch the virus.
Cochise County, like most of Arizona, has done a great job promoting early balloting. This state has aggressively advertised since 2007 the advantages of signing up for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL). The result of that effort was never more apparent than this year when casting a ballot in-person was considered a life-threatening action in some parts of the country.
That leaves us with voter apathy.
If we look for a reference on the causes of this “condition,” Wikipedia points at alienation and voter fatigue. Alienation is defined as, “… a sense that voters feel like the political system does not work for them and any attempt to influence it will be a fruitless exercise.” Voter fatigue can result from “…the barrage of political messages through the internet (especially social media).”
Candidates and campaigns can learn from what happened in Cochise County on Nov. 3.
Despite millions of dollars spent on television, social media and print advertising, at some point people stop listening and some choose not to participate.
Evidence of that outcome was demonstrated by Tuesday’s comparably poor turnout for a presidential election.