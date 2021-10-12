The legal debate surrounding Arizona’s Open Records Law offers insights on the complexities of compelling public bodies to comply with the regulation.
Earlier this month attorneys representing the Arizona Senate and “American Oversight,” returned to a Maricopa County courtroom to discuss records related to the recently completed election audit. American Oversight is a nonpartisan group based in Washington, D.C., that uses litigation to secure public records.
The group has already forced the Senate to turn over thousands of pages of documents in response to requests and lawsuits, but much of the material is inconsequential communications with people from Arizona and beyond who shared their support for the audit, along with various news clippings. Senate President Karen Fann has also provided a 200-plus page document listing documents that will not be made public and little, if anything, has been received from Cyber Ninjas, the company hired to conduct the audit.
American Oversight wanted Maricopa Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp to find the entire Senate in contempt, making the public body subject to punishments including incarceration, for not turning over Cyber Ninjas' emails and other records from the election audit.
Last week Judge Kemp said he was not prepared to take that action but did reaffirm the responsibility of the Senate to obtain and release the company’s records regarding the election audit. His ruling is good news for civic-minded citizens concerned that governments at all levels are reluctant to release public records that hold our officials accountable for their actions, statements, and decisions.
Now we must wait.
After the initial rulings affirming the Senate’s responsibility, which dates to early August, little has been done by Senate President Karen Fann to obtain the company records. Officials speaking for Cyber Ninjas have said they have no intention of complying with the court orders.
What the Senate, or an Arizona court, does next will determine the authority of the state’s Open Records law. Without a firm and consequential action by either the Senate or the court, governments will learn an easy way to circumvent the law.
To avoid disclosure of sensitive records that threaten the welfare of a politician or embarrass a public official, all that is needed is a contract with a private entity. Government officials concerned about accountability for their decisions or actions would need only to work with a company to effectively “hide” records, claiming the documents are outside the province of the open records law.
Based on the court discussion at the hearing earlier this month, Judge Kemp is aware of this consequence and although he was reluctant to issue a contempt order, it’s clear that he still expect Cyber Ninjas to comply and turn over its audit records.
We can be patient, but we can’t wait forever. Sooner or later the Senate and Cyber Ninjas will have to abide by the law, or be punished.
Let’s hope it happens sooner.