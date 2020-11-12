We’re not very happy about the “new normal” for candidates who come out on the wrong end of an election.
There’s a difference between challenging vote counts after initial ballot totals indicate a close margin, and refusing to concede an election when it's apparent that the other candidate won fair and square.
We saw too much of the latter after last Tuesday’s election. We’re not talking about the presidential contest, where incumbent Donald Trump is seeking a recount in Wisconsin and has filed numerous lawsuits challenging ballot counts in other states.
If the recount confirms Democrat Joe Biden’s win and the lawsuits prove unfounded, we would hope President Trump would formally concede and call for national unity.
It’s tradition, it’s respectful, and it’s classy.
Previous one-term presidents who have lost re-election have honored the tradition. George H.W. Bush assured Americans that his administration would “ensure the smooth transition of power…” when he lost to Arkansas Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992. Prior to that, Jimmy Carter reluctantly recognized his election loss, but expressed his “…deep appreciation of the system, however, that lets people make a free choice about who will lead them for the next four years …”
Despite his reputation for petulance, we would expect the same from Donald Trump if the final tallies and challenges fail to change the apparent outcome.
More disappointing has been the response — or lack of response — by other Arizona candidates.
Democrat Hiral Tipirneni, who was locked in a tight race with Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the 6th Congressional District, fueled public mistrust of the election process when she sent out a fundraising plea warning that the GOP could “take the reins on counting these final ballots.”
Her suggestion that those tallying votes in Maricopa County would compromise the outcome while representatives from each political party stood by and watched was ridiculous.
We’re also not very happy with Republican Martha McSally, whose campaign went silent on Tuesday and stayed dark for the next week. Six days after the election, with about 77,000 ballots left to count, McSally still trailed Mark Kelly by more than 83,000 votes, according to the latest figures posted by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Her decision not to recognize the inevitable, or to announce plans to challenge the outcome, leaves electors with the distinct impression that she’s bitter and refuses to accept the result gracefully.
Martha McSally has a remarkable record serving in Congress and representing Arizona, and specifically, southern Arizona. She saved the A-10 for Tucson, bolstered the prominence of Fort Huachuca — including a visit to the post by the Defense Secretary — and worked tirelessly with the U.S. Border Patrol and area ranchers to secure the border.
She threatens that legacy by leaving a last impression of a candidate who lost, and left office as a sore loser.