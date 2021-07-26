One fascinating characteristic of politics is the unpredictability.
A single event can define a politician’s fate or change the direction of an entire nation.
Arizona witnessed as much Saturday night in Phoenix.
State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita was booed off the stage at the “Rally to Protect our Elections,” which featured former President Donald Trump. We didn’t hear anything new from the former president, but we witnessed a dramatic reversal in Ugenti-Rita’s position on the never-ending Senate Election Audit.
Trump continued his harangues against Gov. Ducey, restated his belief that the audit will expose massive fraud and reminded the 5,000 faithful who attended that he alone is the savior of our democracy.
Yawn.
Sen. Ugenti-Rita could have capitalized on the fever of populism that always accompanies a Trump rally. She could have told the audience exactly what they wanted to hear, welcomed the applause and ended her stump speech amidst cheers and ovation.
She didn’t do that.
Instead, the Scottsdale Republican told the truth. She criticized the audit, questioned the leadership of Senate President Karen Fann and emphasized her commitment to strengthen the integrity of future elections. Ugenti-Rita is one of three Republicans, in a field of five, who have declared their candidacy for Secretary of State on the 2022 ballot.
Her comments Saturday night may have crushed her campaign, or it may have distinguished her sincere commitment to the high-minded principles of election integrity. It may have established Ugenti-Rita as one of the few sensible Republicans who recognize the demagoguery of Donald Trump.
Sen. Ugenti-Rita’s dramatic outspoken criticism of the Senate-sponsored audit exposes a growing opposition among the 16 Arizona GOP Senators who forced the recount. Sen. Paul Boyer has also demonstrated his opposition to the audit, blocking the Republican-led effort to find the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt for their decision not to fully comply with all the records requests made by the company conducting the audit. Saturday night Boyer was also criticized by the former president for his failure to join his fellow goose-stepping party members.
What we are witnessing are politicians who do not want to be held accountable for what is quickly becoming recognized as a failure. The audit is now in its fifth month without any significant revelations of fraud and even the company directing the process is running out of reasons to delay its inevitable findings.
Ugenti-Rita demonstrated real courage Saturday night, facing an enthusiastic crowd she knew wanted to hear tales demonizing Democrats, alleging corruption and purporting election fraud.
Instead, she pointed to her impressive record introducing legislation aimed at securing voter registration and our election process.
Sen. Ugenti-Rita proved herself an honest politician Saturday night by telling the truth to a group that desperately wants to believe the 2020 election unjustly elected the wrong candidate to the presidency.