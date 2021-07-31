Raise your hand if you oppose a tax break.
Most of us consider any reduction in state or federal taxes comparable to a “gift,” from governments that usually complain about a lack of funding and often push for more money to support social programs and public services.
So when the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Ducey signed off on a simpler tax code that also reduces how much the state would be collecting in income tax, most people celebrated the accomplishment as good news.
Not the “Invest in Arizona” committee which is currently collecting petition signatures to stop the implementation of the new tax code and hopes to reestablish higher tax revenues to achieve its agenda.
Invest in Arizona has many of the same people who organized the “Invest in Education” committee. That group successfully passed a citizens initiative last year to collect a surcharge from higher income earners. Revenue generated by the surcharge has been pledged to education spending with about 75 percent of a projected $975 million allocated to increasing teacher salaries. The remaining funds would be used to hire more paraprofessionals and support other education-related programs.
After the Legislature and Gov. Ducey sought to minimize the financial impact of the surcharge and adopted a tax cut, Invest in Arizona announced it would petition to delay the action. The group must collect 118,823 signatures from registered voters by Sept. 28 to stop the implementation of the tax changes. Another 250,000, or so, signatures will be needed by next July to put a referendum on the November, 2022 ballot asking voters to overturn what the governor and legislature adopted.
We’re struck by two things here.
First, lawmakers and the governor enacted the tax cut to deal with a projected revenue surplus that some state officials project could be as much as $4 billion.
Secondly, one of the most common complaints aired in today’s political arena — especially by those leaning left — is divisiveness. Liberal thinkers criticized former President Tump and Republicans in general for a worldview they contend promotes the discrimination of different groups: i.e. old versus young, black versus white, rich versus the poor.
Revenues sought by the former Invest in Education group will still be collected and dispersed according to the referendum adopted last November. Teachers should see a raise in their pay and together with a record allotment for education in the state budget, overall spending should increase substantially.
With that in mind, the initiative being sought by Invest in Arizona is aimed directly at sticking it to the wealthy and creating a divisive tax code that penalizes those with higher incomes, including small business owners.
Taxpayers, especially those targeted by the former Invest in Education organization, deserve a measure of financial relief when the state has a substantial surplus.
The effort to delay the tax cut that Gov. Ducey and lawmakers accomplished would circumvent the legislative process and has the potential of nullifying any and all actions by our elected state officials long into the future.
We do not support tampering with the legislative process to accomplish the interests of a special interest group.