Anyone who has navigated a grocery store parking lot or witnessed cars speeding on our state highways may already know that Arizona has among the worst drivers in the United States.
Now there’s a study to prove it.
Last month an online financial technology company, SmartAsset, announced the results of it study of American drivers. The outcome put Arizona in the headlines for an unwanted distinction: The state has the sixth-worst drivers in the nation, faring poorer than what the same study reported a year earlier.
Frankly, it’s not a surprising outcome.
The SmartAsset report follows the results of another study, this one conducted by a reputable national research organization, which said that Arizona recorded 1.09 highway deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled on the state’s interstate highways in 2018, almost twice the national average of 0.58 deaths that year.
We can argue the statistics ad nauseam, but the hard reality of these rankings presents an obvious culprit.
We drive too fast.
In the SmartAsset study, the only reason Arizona drivers rank among the worst in the nation is the number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven: the state ranks third. In the study by the Transportation Research NonProfit (TRIP), driver behavior was cited as the main reason for the noticeably high fatality rate, not the condition of Arizona roads.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has attempted to quiet the headlines on these study results, pointing to statistics from last year. The agency’s 2019 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report, released two weeks ago, showed traffic fatalities on all Arizona roads reached a three-year low in 2019. In a statement, ADOT singled out risky behaviors in many of those crashes.
ADOT reported from 2015 to 2019, 642 people were killed in crashes on interstates in Arizona. At least 43 percent of those killed were in crashes where speeding was a factor.
State legislators clearly do not consider speed an issue in Arizona. Among the bills proposed in recent sessions, lawmakers have called for dramatically reducing fines for exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph, renaming the offense an unlawful consumption of resources. Only drivers caught at speeds more than 20 mph over the limit would be subject to serious traffic penalties in the proposed legislation.
Legislators themselves have flaunted speed limits. Two years ago former State Rep. Paul Mosley was caught on camera telling a sheriff's deputy he sometimes drives as fast as 130 or 140 mph after he was pulled over for speeding. He claimed “legislative immunity” made him exempt from being cited by the deputy.
There’s a simple solution to this problem if Arizona wants to get serious about reducing its traffic fatality rate.
Driving the speed limit is a choice.
Make that choice, and save lives on Arizona highways.