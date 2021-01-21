Buckle up Arizona, we’re about to turn highways into drag strips.
That’s clearly an exaggeration of SB 1127, a measure introduced by our Legislative District 14 Sen. David Gowan. The bill, which was first introduced last year but never got a hearing, would eliminate significant penalties for drivers caught less than 10 miles an hour over the posted speed limit.
Motorists driving 85 on Interstate 10 could be cited for “waste of a finite resource,” but not speeding. On State Route 90, drivers could clip the posted 65 mile-an-hour limit by 10 miles an hour and receive a maximum fine of $15.
Best of all for those who support this initiative, these minor traffic infractions would not detract points from your driving record, which would prevent your insurance rate from going up.
Sen. Gowan points to a loophole that Arizona enacted in the early 1980s when the federal government ordered all states to lower speed limits to 55 or lose transportation funding. Lawmakers complied with the federal mandate on the speed limit, but created the “waste of a finite resource” traffic citation, to effectively increase speeds around the state to 65. In our Senator’s mind, we didn’t update the loophole when the mandate ended and Arizona boosted its speed limit to 75.
We understand the thinking behind this bill. Drivers on Interstate 10 who travel at the speed limit today are often passed and occasionally see the wrath of the faster motorists, who waves a fist or flips a finger. Traveling at 80 or slightly faster on I-10 is a common occurrence that State Troopers tend to ignore.
Sen. Gowan’s bill does recognize this reality and provides police, deputies and troopers with an additional option, outside of a meaningless “warning ticket,” or a stiff traffic citation and fine.
What we would like to see is some research that assures us this bill is a good idea, that it won’t create an additional safety hazard on our highways or result in more traffic fatalities.
Facts or the anticipated consequences of converting our posted speed limits into mere suggestions are not part of this initiative.
We turned to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA), which is governed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, for an answer on whether the age-old adage, “Speed Kills,” still applies.
“Speeding endangers everyone on the road: In 2018, speeding killed 9,378 people. We all know the frustrations of modern life and juggling a busy schedule, but speed limits are put in place to protect all road users,” states the NHTSA website.
During the past 20 years, speeding has been a factor in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.
We hate to be the “fuddy-duddies” who stand up against what we are sure will be a popular initiative for many Arizona drivers. Yet the consequences of taking this action, without investing the time to research if it affects traffic safety, seem obvious.
Before we ignore speed limits, let's at least find out if it's dangerous to do so.