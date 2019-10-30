We aren’t quite sure what Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is thinking on funding for the administration of Educational Savings Accounts. Our governor has sensibly avoided being drawn into partisan battles and he’s publicly agreed that more oversight of the program is needed.
So why the hesitation?
Republican leaders in the Legislature have been pointing at Kathy Hoffman, the Democrat elected state school superintendent last November, as the reason applications for ESAs have been delayed. Hoffman has responded by blaming the Legislature, noting that her office hasn’t received the funding provided for the program. She also argues that her predecessor, Republican Diane Douglas, had the same problem.
The ESA program has been beset with problems and scandal. The Arizona Republic reported earlier this year that some parents who received vouchers intended to pay the tuition at private and parochial schools were instead using the money for non-educational purchases. Gov. Ducey eventually admitted that more oversight of the ESA program is needed.
In recent weeks, politicians have made headlines after parents complained that their applications for the ESA program have been delayed by months.
GOP legislators hopped on the complaints as evidence that Hoffman, who has publicly voiced opposition to ESAs, was conspiring to kill the program. The fight has quieted just recently after media reports that the Legislature has seriously underfunded the administration of the ESA program.
The law creating ESAs entitles the state superintendent to 4 percent of the total funding for the program, or about $3.6 million. Legislators approved a budget allocating just $1.3 million. The funding difference has limited Hoffman’s agency to 12 positions for a task she says requires more than twice that number.
Considering Gov. Ducey’s outspoken support for school choice and the ESA program, and considering the spending scandal and application backlog threatens its success, it would seem to be a “no-brainer” for our state’s top executive to throw more money at the problems.
But he won’t.
In a Capitol Media Services interview last week, Gov. Ducey said he plans to discuss the issues with Hoffman and see what needs to be done to improve the program and its administration. That’s a kind way of saying that he believes spending more money might be a waste of taxpayer dollars.
We have no problem with the governor’s hesitation. His tight-fisted approach isn’t about politics, it’s about making government as efficient as possible.