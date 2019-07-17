Should Arizona join eight other states in allowing gambling on professional sports?
That question needs to be answered by candidates running for state offices next year. The answer should be important to the decision-making process on who to elect as our state representatives and state senator.
Legislation proposed in February by Lake Havasu City state Sen. Sonny Borelli failed to get out of committee, but that’s not due to lack of interest. After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling empowered states to allow sports betting, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expressed interest in the effort.
The governor pointed to the revenues generated from a state tax collected on each sports bet. Nevada, for example, collected more than $301 million from sports books in 2018.
It’s doubtful Arizona and its tribal casinos can compete with Las Vegas in generating tax revenue. Our state’s known for its year-round golf, amazing landscapes, the Grand Canyon and more.
Sports betting may be popular in Arizona and still not generate one-third the revenue collected by Nevada, an international destination for gamblers.
Voters will need to weigh whether the revenue generated from a state tax is worth the cost of gambling — its personal and social consequences.
Arizona law generally bans gambling, with exceptions for things like the lottery, horse racing and compacts with tribes. Social gambling between friends is legal, but betting organized by a third party that takes a cut of the money is not.
According to the American Gaming Association, 10 states now have legalized sports betting (two have approved it but it is not yet operational), 15 have bills proposing to do so and another 12 are expected to consider it this year.
Arizona has been pragmatic in its approach to new initiatives adopted by other states — recreational marijuana being the most recent example. It makes sense that the state should take its time in deciding whether sports betting is a worthwhile investment.
Voters who oppose expansion of gambling in the state should have something to say about the outcome of the 2020 election in Arizona.