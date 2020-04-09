Crazy times can inspire crazy ideas.
We’re pointing specifically at the City of Tucson which has announced a program allowing people to report businesses they know are violating Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.
“If you believe a business is not adhering to the Executive Order, you can report the violation below,” a form on the Tucson City Manager’s website states. The executive order being referred to was issued March 30, and urges people to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected.”
Tucson is taking it to another level, encouraging people to spy on their neighbors and turn in “non-essential” businesses that haven’t closed or restaurants that are offering more than take-out service.
Last we checked, this isn’t the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, where comparable practices are commonplace. Nor is it the People’s Republic of China, where government enforcement relies on neighbors turning in their neighbors.
Local officials are rightfully outraged by Tucson’s action. Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, commenting in an article published online by the Arizona Daily Independent this week, summed it up correctly when he said he didn’t support the idea.
“This is, quite simply, not American,” McIntyre said.
Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule and Bisbee Mayor David Smith have decided its best to keep public restrooms in public parks open for “business,” going against what Tucson and Phoenix have ordered. Escapule scoffed at the idea of locking up the bathrooms, noting that it’s better to have people use the facilities than leave excrement and urine on public alleyways and streets.
Those charged with violating Ducey’s order could face a stiff penalty. Violators face arrest for a Class 1 misdemeanor crime, which in Arizona carries a fine of up to $2,500 and is punishable by up to six months in jail. However, the order does have a caveat that “no person shall be required to provide documentation or proof of their activities.”
We’re not saying that the COVID-19 virus isn’t dangerous, and we support Ducey’s order to encourage people to stay home. We agree that non-essential businesses should close and we’re not saying public entertainment venues should reopen.
For the most part, however, that’s happened. People are complying with the order voluntarily, and not out of fear that they will be arrested.
Except in Tucson.
Life in The Old Pueblo these days features the heavy hand of government inspiring residents to report on their neighbors and encouraging the police to aggressively enforce Gov. Ducey’s executive order.
We can’t help but wonder what rights and freedoms we could lose next.