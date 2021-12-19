We hear all the noise focused on Arizona U.S. Sen. Kristen Sinema for her staunch position on the Senate filibuster rule.
For those who haven’t heard, Sen. Sinema has been the focus of tirades across the county, including an embarrassing demonstration when she was attending a wedding in Bisbee, for her refusal to support changing the 60-vote minimum when a filibuster is invoked when senators are voting on legislation.
Filibusters are usually long speeches designed to obstruct the progress of a legislative assembly. Members of the minority party — in this case, Republicans — utilize a filibuster to slow or stop action on a bill, in this case, a voting rights act that establishes federal authority, rather than allowing states to adopt legislation on voting.
This isn’t the first time Sen. Sinema has opposed eliminating the Senate filibuster policy. She’s effectively stopped 51-vote margins in the Senate on a number of bills endorsed by fellow Democrats. Her stated belief is that the protecting the filibuster policy “…protects the country from repeated radical reversals in federal policy which would cement uncertainty, deepen divisions, and further erode Americans’ confidence in our government.”
She’s right.
There are two important considerations at issue in this debate. First, despite a razor-thin majority in the Senate, several of the proposals put forth by Democrats represent extremely liberal policies that moderates in the party and Republicans oppose. An example is the social spending bill which came into Congress at more than $3 trillion, and due largely to the filibuster policy, left the Senate and was signed by the president at less than half that total. Programs proposed in the spending bill bordered on something people in socialist countries would see their government providing.
Secondly, elimination of the filibuster policy would empower federal authority over state governments. For the case at hand, states would be required to enforce federal laws governing voting rights, which would undoubtedly change every time the party on Capitol Hill held a majority in Congress and the White House.
Loosening state control of voting rights would impose one-size-fits-all legislation across the nation. In Arizona, which is currently seeing record numbers of illegal immigration, lax voting laws imposed by a liberal Congress would effectively discredit the integrity of the state’s election process.
Sen. Sinema has provided the best example of why changing the filibuster policy is not good governance. Her successful efforts to negotiate a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, overcoming numerous political obstacles within her own party and among Senate Republicans, offers clear evidence that major legislation can be accomplished when our elected politicians do their job.
We wholeheartedly agree with Sen. Sinema’s stubbornness on this issue and recognize that without the filibuster policy, radical legislation would be passed, and the federal government would dramatically overreach its constitutional authority.
Stand strong, Sen. Sinema.