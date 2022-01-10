It’s all coming together for Douglas and Cochise County.
Approval by Cochise County supervisors last week of a $353,266 contract with a firm that will design utilities for the new commercial Port of Entry west of the city is the first tangible step in a long process that will dramatically change the future of the entire county.
Hiring of Stantec Consulting Services — the firm that will provide 30% of the engineering design documents for water, wastewater and broadband utilities to serve the new port — confirms a working relationship between the city and the county to accomplish the project. It also signals federal and state coordination on planning for the facility.
Mayor Donald Huish has announced that the city is working with the General Services Administration, the federal agency coordinating the logistics for the port project, to transfer 80 acres along James Ranch Road for the commercial port, which will be constructed before work on the downtown structure begins.
The state’s role in this effort is exciting. The Arizona Department of Transportation will be funding a design report to build a connector road from the commercial port to nearby State Route 80.
Recognizing all the government agencies that are now focused on accomplishing this project generates an understanding of why it has taken more than a decade to start planning and construction. Douglas has consistently endured frustration in its quest to modernize the facility, entertaining numerous state and federal politicians and frequently hearing positive comments, only to be disappointed.
With the planning and eventual construction now in the foreseeable future, the promise of economic revitalization becomes very real. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency estimated the port processed more than $4 billion in trade last year and that volume has been growing at 5% or more since 2010. The volume of traffic brings economic opportunity with local jobs and more trade.
Look no further than Nogales for a nearby example of the economic impact that a successful Port of Entry has on a community. While Douglas handles about 27,000 trucks a year, Mariposa is the port for about 308,000, carrying about $3.3 billion in agriculture produce each year. Mariposa is the crossing point for 3.2 million northbound Mexicans, with Douglas about 2.4 million. In addition to more employment, these businesses need storage facilities and other infrastructure necessary to be competitive in their respective businesses.
Modernization and expansion of the port also is vital to our national security.
Since the original facility was constructed in 1932, our state, our border and our nation’s security needs have changed dramatically. Changes at the Douglas Port of Entry haven’t been as far-reaching.
The port today is too small and completely outdated. It is on the front lines of our national security mission and is the second-largest of Arizona’s eight commercial land ports — yet it has been 22 years since the federal government last undertook a major renovation.
We’re excited to see the start of this project after so many years of frustration. Once completed, we’re confident the new Douglas Port of Entry will spur economic development in that city and throughout the county.