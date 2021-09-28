Cochise County Board Chairwoman Ann English joined three other border county supervisors last week in calling for emergency assistance from the state health department for stressed rural hospitals that need help in caring for critically ill patients.
A letter sent to the Arizona Department of Health (ADOH) said non-COVID patients needing advanced care were not able to get transferred to larger hospitals, creating life-threatening situations. In one instance, a Santa Cruz patient with life-threatening internal bleeding was refused treatment at Tucson and Phoenix hospitals. The patient was eventually transported to a facility in Green Valley and a personal appeal to a Tucson-based gastroenterologist, who performed emergency surgery after driving to the hospital, saved the patient's life. The surgeon credited the hospital staff for not giving up and calling him directly.
The letter from Chairwoman English and the other supervisors asked the ADOH to expand transfer services through the COVID-19 “surge line” to include non-COVID acute care patients. The Arizona Surge Line was created as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Operated by the Department of Health Services and hospital leaders, it acts as a 24/7 transfer system to balance the load in ICU units and distribute critical care patients across Arizona hospitals.
But it doesn’t include transfers for non-COVID cases, even when advanced care is required.
Unfortunately, interim ADOH director, Don Herrington, isn’t willing to help. In statements published last week he indicated a shortage of hospital personnel has limited the availability of beds and caused some patient transfers to remain pending. Expanding the surge line to include patients in need of critical care “…isn’t an option” according to the state health director.
That’s unacceptable if you are resident in Cochise County, or any of the other border counties. Already this situation has threatened patients at Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox, the Benson hospital, Copper Queen hospital in Bisbee and other medical facilities in Nogales and Yuma. Recently at the Douglas clinic, staff members weren't able to get transfers for non-COVID critical care patients with kidney failure, respiratory failure and hemorrhaging emergencies.
In addition to the statewide staff shortage noted by Director Herrington, rural hospitals are facing serious financial challenges, which makes attracting new hires even more difficult. Insufficient Medicaid reimbursement, continuing and unexpected cost increases and an alarming number of uninsured patients have pushed many rural Arizona hospitals near financial collapse.
While we were pleased to see Board Chairwoman Ann English step up and call on the state health agency to do something to address the critical care transfer issue, more needs to be done and other voices need to join the call.
State Representatives Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt, State Senator David Gowan, even congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick would serve the best interest of their constituents — and of patients in need of critical care — by calling on Director Herrington to change his mind, and by finding more resources to remedy this situation.
This is an urgent matter and not an issue that allows politicians to dally. More must be done, right now, to allow critically ill patients from rural areas to transfer to hospitals in Tucson and Phoenix to get the care they need.