Astute followers of state government know to pay little attention to headline-grabbing initiatives that are introduced early in the session. Frequently, these bills either fail to make it out of committee, they die on the floor of the House or Senate, or they are ignored by the Governor and never signed into law.
Throughout Arizona’s 109-year history, fewer than one-third of the bills that do clear the Legislature are signed by the Governor.
We expect that to be the case again this year. Since the 55th session kicked off January 11, we have seen lawmakers introduce, or re-introduce, a blizzard of bills that focus on the hot-button issues of the day (election integrity, water, transportation). Our own Sen. David Gowan, now head of the prestigious Appropriations Committee, has introduced no less than 17 bills already this session.
We have confidence that each of the more than 250 measures already assigned to committees are brought with noble intent. Although politics is an ever-present consideration for our elected officials, we recognize that their efforts to serve a special interest or “right-a-wrong” are sincere.
But intent doesn’t turn a bill into law.
The governor accomplishes that step with his signature. To get an idea of which bills have a better chance of becoming law we need to study Gov. Ducey’s budget. Decisions on where to spend the state’s money ultimately provide insight to his priorities.
This year Gov. Ducey is pointing at education and the economy. His $12.7 billion spending plan includes a $600 million three-year tax cut aimed at helping “…everyday Arizonans keep more of the money they earn,” and a sizable investment in expanding broadband services in the state.
Cutting taxes may be a response to the recently approved Proposition 208, which will collect an estimated $900 million from those earning $250,000 a year, or couples earning $500,000. Gov. Ducey isn’t specific on which income earners will benefit from his tax cut plan, but if his commitment to the economy is sincere — and he’s proven it in the past — we expect those who benefit will be businesses and those at the top of the tax bracket.
His decision to invest in broadband services, if his ambitious plan is accomplished, will add to his already impressive legacy as governor.
Outside of health care, no single service has proved to be as important as internet access during the pandemic. Arizona is the sixth largest state, by area, in the nation, yet access to the worldwide web for telemedicine, education, commerce and other vital services is extremely limited outside of our two major metropolitan areas. Providing equal opportunity for all students through online education is not possible without a substantial improvement — and investment — in providing access to the internet in rural areas.
Gov. Ducey’s budget prioritizes what is important for Arizona at a key moment. Rather than focusing on election integrity or comparable issues of political importance, he has crafted a budget that addresses important issues that we want our state government to solve.