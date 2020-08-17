It took three pedestrian fatalities and four serious injuries between 2009 and 2012 before state officials agreed to install a lighted crosswalk on Highway 90 in Sierra Vista.
We hope it doesn’t require another fatality or injury accident to improve the safety of the Mule Pass Tunnel. Early Friday morning a second fatality within the past eight weeks occurred inside or near the tunnel. We extend our soulful thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the most recent victim, who died after a head-on collision. On June 22, we lost a prominent and well-liked Douglas school teacher and coach, who was killed riding his bike in the tunnel.
On its dedication day on Dec. 19, 1958, the Mule Pass was celebrated as an engineering marvel which reduced the drive to Bisbee by 10 minutes, cost about $2 million to construct and required the skills of about 150 laborers to complete.
Ironically, it was the dangers of traveling Old Divide Road that prompted the effort to build the tunnel. The winding road over Mule Pass in Bisbee was one of the highest points on U.S. 80, the former coast-to-coast highway that cut across southern Arizona. Prior to construction of the tunnel, crashes on Old Divide Road caused six deaths and resulted in 31 vehicles being towed off the mountainside in the 15 months prior to the start of the project.
Little has been done to improve the safety of the tunnel since its construction. Motorists heading into the pass are encouraged to turn on their lights, but that doesn’t help drivers adjust to the contrast between the bright sunshine outside the tunnel and the darkness inside it.
We understand that making changes to a state highway requires time to study the existing situation, finding funding if improvements are necessary and seeking bids to secure a contractor for the work.
We’re urging the Arizona Department of Transportation to begin that process now in the hope that doing so will prevent future tragedies. It’s time state highway officials take a closer look at the approaches to the tunnel, perhaps lowering the speed limit or erecting flashing warning lights that urge motorists to turn on their lights and proceed with caution. Installation of a divide between the east and west lanes may also be a solution, since previous collisions have involved drivers unintentionally crossing the centerline. Installation of better lighting inside the tunnel may also help prevent accidents.
We don’t pretend to have the answers for what changes are needed at the Mule Pass Tunnel, but the statistics speak for themselves on the need for something to be done.
Let’s get the safety study underway so that future tragedies can be avoided.