Newly appointed state Rep. Lupe Diaz, who will finish the term of Becky Nutt, will be a busy legislator in the upcoming session. The first-time state officeholder has been appointed to three prominent committees where he could influence legislation on writing tax code, education and rural affairs.
Meanwhile veteran lawmakers state Rep. Gail Griffin and state Sen. David Gowan will return to the capital with outsized influence in part due to the number of rookie legislators. In addition to knowing where to sit, where the bathrooms are at in the capital buildings and how to find a good parking spot, Rep. Griffin and Sen. Gowan are intimately familiar with what it takes to get legislation passed.
Rep. Griffin sits as the chairwoman of the Natural Resources, Energy and Water committee, which once again will empower her to influence water policies and laws in Arizona. At a time when the level of Lake Mead continues to drop and environmentalists are warning about running out of water, the importance of Rep. Griffin’s role cannot be understated.
She also sits as the vice chair of the Rules Committee, which has the responsibility — and the authority — to determine policies that govern how bills must be presented. This committee can also venture into a platform for the majority party (Republicans) to push controversial legislation to the full Legislature for a vote.
Rep. Griffin and Rep. Diaz sit together on the Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee. This is great news for Cochise County and especially its agricultural interests. Dual representation on this committee will effectively prevent urban-minded legislators from introducing bills that have a negative impact on this rural community, while also providing an avenue for legislation that benefits our area.
The calm demeanor of Rep. Diaz could prove to be a benefit on the Education committee. There is a potential for controversy given recent school issues. Everything from the idea of putting cameras in classrooms, to mask mandates, to prohibiting the instruction of critical race theory is on the table for this committee. Several education-related measures — including a law prohibiting mask mandates — where thrown out as part of an Arizona Supreme Court ruling earlier this year on the Budget Reconciliation Bill. Rep. Diaz could find himself in the center of this and other controversial measures that Republicans have promised to re-introduce in the coming session.
Sen. Gowan returns at chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is among the most powerful in the Legislature. Members of Appropriations decide spending bills, voting “yea” or “nay” on initiatives seeking to spend the state’s money.
He’s also a member of Senate natural resources committee, which like Rep. Griffin’s House committee, will be at the center of upcoming debate about how the state’s water laws should be written.
Sen. Gowan is also considering a nomination to the lofty position of Senate president, should current officeholder Sen. Karen Fann decide to relinquish the position. Sen. Fann has already signaled that she won’t be seeking reelection in 2022, and may relieve herself of the presidency in the coming session.
Sen. Gowan could emerge as a likely candidate for the job. If that happens, he would be one of the few Arizona lawmakers who has ever served as both speaker of the house and Senate president.
We wish all three of our Legislative District 14 state officeholders a successful second session of the 55th Legislature, which kicks off Jan. 10.