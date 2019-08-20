Justified or not, Arizona lawmakers continue to demonstrate and reinforce the state’s authority over municipal and county governments with legislation targeted at what local governments can and cannot do.
The most recent battleground is the minimum wage. Provisions in a new law empower the state to calculate the additional cost to Arizona when cities and counties raise the minimum wage above the statewide rate. The legislation is aimed directly at Flagstaff where voters in 2016 adopted a local ordinance boosting the minimum wage to $15.50 by 2022. Further, it must stay $2 above the statewide rate if Arizona increases the minimum wage in the future.
Is the new state law, House Bill 2756, fair? It is if you’re a taxpayer anywhere other than Flagstaff. The law recovers costs incurred by government contractors providing services in cities or counties where the higher minimum wage increases how much the state has to pay.
The best example of this is for state contracts held by those providing services to people with developmental disabilities. In Flagstaff, those who serve this population are being paid more than the state minimum wage and Arizona now has the authority to charge the city for the additional cost.
All three LD14 state officials — Reps. Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt and Sen. David Gowan — voted in favor of the bill, which Gov. Doug Ducey later signed.
If you’re a resident of Flagstaff or you understand the political game that our state politicians are playing with their authority, then House Bill 2756 is not fair.
Lawmakers at our Capitol have consistently imposed their will on local governments in recent sessions. It started with an attack on Bisbee’s plastic bag ban, which was effectively killed when lawmakers passed a law prohibiting municipalities from adopting similar ordinances. It continued with a law empowering legislators to call in the Attorney General if a local regulation opposed state statutes and it continued this session with new laws limiting local authority on evictions, the minimum wage and other issues of local concern.
It is ironic that many of our lawmakers complain loudly and often that they are frustrated and tired of the federal government imposing its authority on state government. They call it federal overreach.
These same politicians apparently have no qualms doing exactly that to local governments.