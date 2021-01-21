We know Sarah Pacheco has a good heart. We know she’s smart, community-oriented and is a marvelous parent.
And we’re not alone.
Pacheco was honored in 2018 as the first “Young Professional of the Year” for her numerous contributions toward the public good. She has worked as the public information officer for Chiricahua Community Health Centers, she served as a leader in numerous Sierra Vista Unified School District projects, she’s the founder of Peach’s Pantry, and she represented the region on the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, just to name a few of her remarkable accomplishments.
She’s also a member of the Sierra Vista City Council.
Last week, her effort to introduce a resolution stating the city’s disapproval of the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s capital that left five dead was rebuffed by Mayor Rick Mueller and fellow council members, who chose not to add the initiative to the council’s upcoming agenda.
We agree with the Mayor and the majority of the council on this one.
Pacheco expressed her disappointment at the decision, indicating she believes it is the responsibility of the council to “stand up and speak” when the time is right. Her resolution sought to express disagreement with what happened at the capital, confirm the outcome of the presidential election and urge the country to move toward a peaceful transition of power.
This is not the role of our city council and its members should not pretend that it is. Do we have any evidence the Sierra Vista City Council is opposed to public rioting at the capital? Is there a threat to the “peaceful transition of power” after the next council election?
For many, including Pacheco, this event is an unimaginable catastrophe of epic proportions. In her own words, an “...attack on democracy.”
Our country and democracy are messy, this is not the first time we’ve experienced uprisings and violence in our nation’s capital. In 1814, British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the U.S. Capitol, the President's Mansion, and other local landmarks. In 1829, newly-sworn President Andrew Jackson invited the crowd attending his inauguration to the White House, resulting in about 20,000 rioters looting and vandalizing the property. In 1968, four days of rioting in Washington, D.C. followed the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King and required federal troops and the National Guard to stop the unrest.
Pushing the Sierra Vista council to take positions far outside the city’s responsibility and sphere of influence doesn’t demonstrate leadership. Local residents are not anxiously asking “...What does the council think?,” when it comes to political extremism.
Every council member is entitled to their own opinion and may share as such, but requiring time to be spent on issues out of our direct control dilutes any effectiveness and invites unnecessary and unwanted controversy.
We elect council members with the intent of representing citizens on city concerns and issues.
Let’s keep it that way.