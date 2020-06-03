We’re not out of danger yet.
Despite ongoing efforts to flatten the curve and an emphasize on better hygiene, the number of coronavirus cases in Cochise County and around Arizona has continued to climb, with no end to the increase in sight.
As of Wednesday, Cochise County topped 100 cases with five deaths, a significant increase compared to just two weeks earlier. On May 22 the county’s total was 52 cases. In Arizona, COVID-19 cases have grown from 15,315 on that date, to 22,223 cases as of Wednesday.
Daily hospital admissions around the state topped 1,000 for the first time on Monday and the total number of Arizonans who have died from the virus is closing on 1,000.
Gov. Ducey initially stated that he wanted two consecutive weeks of daily declines in the number of cases being reported. That hope has subsequently been changed to an ongoing measurement of whether Arizona hospitals have enough capacity to handle the number of cases being reported. The governor also wanted to get the economy restarted and shuttered businesses reopened after his “stay-at-home” order on March 30.
Pressure from politicians within his own party threatened to overturn that executive order, which added to Gov. Ducey’s urgency to lift the restrictions.
The ongoing increase in cases doesn’t necessarily mean we’re doing a bad job practicing the guidelines intended to keep people safe and healthy. More testing is being done, which has identified more people with the virus. Just under 3,000 tests were conducted in Cochise County on or before May 22, and that number has increased dramatically after recent testing blitzes in Sierra Vista, Douglas, Bisbee and elsewhere in the county.
What this continuing climb in cases does mean is that we need to continue to be vigilant if we want to avoid getting sick.
Tired as you may be from wearing a mask in places where it’s difficult to practice social distancing, and staying home simply to avoid public places, we need to continue to fighting this virus until cases do decline.
It will be months until a possible vaccine and we also face the prospect of a re-emergence of the virus in the fall, according to health experts.
With those factors in mind, we can’t afford to lose our enthusiasm in battling the coronavirus.
Practice the five-steps to stay healthy, including: staying home as much as you can, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, cover your cough and if you do feel sick, call your medical provider in advance.
Let’s stay vigilant and let’s stay healthy.