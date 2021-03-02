“It seems like a policy without a plan. It’s sad, because we are talking about people. We’ve got to have a better policy.” — Douglas Mayor Donald Huish
Officials in Washington, D.C. — those elected and those employed by the federal government — were shocked by the events on Jan. 6 at the capital. Aside from the violence, the thought that people would have the audacity to storm a building, interrupt Congress and threaten federal officials seemed incomprehensible to those wrapped in the security of civilized, democratic institutions.
What got people so mad?
That’s the question that was too quickly attributed to Donald Trump and the outcome of the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. He was impeached for statements made during a rally immediately prior to the riot and nearly convicted by the U.S. Senate of sedition.
What many in Washington and elsewhere fail to recognize is the deep-seated distrust and anger for the federal government that helped to elect Donald Trump in 2016 and simmered throughout his presidency.
While Mr. Trump’s comments may have been the flame that lit the explosion on Jan. 6, the failures and frustration of federal policies, federal bureaucrats and federal agencies imposed on local governments continues to provide ample reasons for people to be angry.
Douglas and Willcox provide local examples.
With no apparent foresight, President Biden’s Administration has changed federal policy and re-instituted the practice of “catch and release” for those arrested crossing the border illegally. This policy failed during the Obama Administration and it is destined to fail again.
The consequence of this change has been felt immediately in Cochise County, with undocumented migrants being released at the Texaco station in Willcox and volunteers being asked to offer shelter, food and other services in Douglas.
There is no support of any kind being offered or provided by the federal government.
Last month Willcox residents gathered at the City Council meeting to hear Alexander Blais, the Border Patrol agent in charge of the Willcox Station, explain the role his agency is playing in handling the current wave of undocumented immigrants. An angry crowd peppered agent Blais with questions, but found little satisfaction in the answers and left the meeting frustrated by the situation.
Last week Douglas Mayor Donald Huish confirmed that he has been asked by the Border Patrol if the city is prepared to handle migrants who are processed at the agency’s facility on Highway 80, and released with just a court date. Released without any resources to fend for themselves, without any arrangement for shelter, often without sufficient funds to afford food or transportation to another destination in the U.S.
Very little of this situation is being broadcast by national news outlets. Even our elected officials in Congress — Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema — have been silent on the need for the Biden Administration to cure the humanitarian crisis that is developing on the border and specifically in Cochise County.
This situation is one source of the anger toward the federal government that officials in Washington fail to understand or comprehend.