Another judge has rejected another lawsuit involving Arizona Republicans alleging fraud in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Score that nine judicial rulings rejecting GOP claims of fraud, to zero successful challenges of the outcome.
Saturday a federal judge threw out an effort by Texas congressman Rep. Louis Gohmert, and joined by 11 Arizona Trump “electors,” led by state GOP chair Kelli Ward, to empower Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the outcome of the election when the Senate convenes Jan. 6.
This wasn’t just another loss, this was a crushing defeat.
Even the attorney for Vice President Pence criticized the effort, indicating that the lawsuit would have been more appropriate if it had named the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives as defendants. And the magistrate, U.S. District Court Judge Jeremy Kernodle, was appointed by President Trump.
In sports that would be considered a significant home field advantage. Even the referees — in this case Pence’s attorney and the judge — would be pulling for the Republican team.
The extreme of the GOP effort to protest Donald Trump’s loss goes far beyond any compromise Republicans have ever made in the political arena. Last month party activist Ali Alexander urged fellow loyalists to espouse their willingness to die for the cause. His message was followed by the state Republican Party posting a clip from the movie “Rambo," highlighting the quote: “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.” Such sacrifice was never sought when Democrats successfully adopted the 1964 Civil Rights Act, or when their majority enacted Social Security in 1934.
Wednesday, thousands are expected to gather in Washington to continue protesting Donald Trump’s loss. The “rally” is being promoted by the outgoing president to pressure Republicans in Congress to align themselves with an effort to overturn the election outcome.
It just ain’t gonna happen, folks.
Alexander may have unwittingly been correct in his call for martyrdom — metaphorically. The commitment of extreme Republicans to Donald Trump may very well kill the party.
Politicians and political parties serve just one purpose — governing. Fail to serve that purpose, and the need for well-paid, eloquent elected officials, and the principles they represent, evaporates.
It’s time to get on with the business of governing. It’s time for Republicans to refocus on the foundational principles of the party and draft a message that appeals to others with shared beliefs.
It’s time to stop idolizing Donald Trump and come together to support economic growth, free and open markets around the globe, respect for states’ rights, secure borders, the authority of individuals to choose their medical care and other long-held GOP beliefs.
Failure to do so will provide ample opportunity for other politicians and political parties to fulfill their purpose and install policies consistent with their beliefs.