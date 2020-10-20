We have to wonder whether area officials are still serious about embracing the protocols that health officials recommend to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Friday, the Cochise County Health Department was reporting 93 active COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths. Those totals are significantly higher than one month ago when the county reported a total of 26 cases.
As we have seen throughout this crisis, the largest concentration of cases have been in Douglas and Sierra Vista. Douglas has reported almost half of the 2,030 total cases recorded by the county since reporting on the pandemic began in March. As of Friday, the community had 43 active cases, again almost half of the county’s total current case count. Sierra Vista, while significantly less, has jumped to 13 cases within the 85635 zip code.
Other communities have fared better, but are still dealing with the virus. Willcox, zip code 85643, was reporting between six and 10 cases as of Friday and Benson has between one and five cases.
What’s happening in Cochise County is also happening in Arizona and across the country. The number of weekly cases increased by 23 percent to 4,764 from the week ending Oct. 3 to the week ending Oct. 10, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). On Saturday the ADHS reported 921 new cases statewide, bringing the daily average up from 480 new cases per day on Oct. 1 to 764 new cases per day last week.
Nationwide, The New York Times reports the daily average of new COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 54,000, last week a 25 percent increase from the average at the beginning of October.
Despite this “slow boil” increase, local officials appear less concern about the virus now than they did when Arizona was approaching its pandemic peak in June. Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller suspended his city’s mask order Sept. 18, when the county’s active case count was at 26.
Douglas has moved in the same direction. Last week the city council debated whether to continue the mask mandate it established shortly after Gov. Ducey signed an executive order June 17 that authorized local governments to require facial coverings.
An absence of face masks has also been evident in Benson, Willcox and Tombstone are recent community events. Facial coverings were few and far between at the Butterfield Rodeo, Rex Allen Days and at Helldorado Days.
A recent study by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) showed that COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked 151 percent after a statewide stay-at-home order expired and dropped 75 percent following local mask mandates in July.
Cochise County experienced that decline, with case numbers falling off dramatically in August and September.
Now the numbers appear to be climbing again and it’s time for local officials to reconsider embracing and emphasizing the protocols that contributed to a decline in cases in August and September.
Let’s stop this surge, before it gets any worse.