The Herald/Review is making changes to its Views pages, and we need the community’s help.
Our organization is looking to expand the number of local voices that appear in these pages and on our website each issue, talking about issues that matter to people living and working in Cochise County.
If we are successful, we will be able to eventually eliminate the national columnists that can be found elsewhere and don’t always reflect what those living in Southeastern Arizona are thinking.
We have already begun the process of reaching out to officials, business leaders and other stakeholders who have their pulse on current events and something to say about what’s happening.
Some new contributors have already started showing up in the Herald/Review, and more will be on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
However, we’re not done yet, and this is our first call to action to you, dear reader.
Do you know someone who lives in the community, is plugged in with current events and has something to say? Encourage them to reach out to us at editor@myheraldreview.com with their thoughts on a potential column.
We’re particularly interested in people with some type of expertise, such as retired military, business or service leaders, current or former public officials and community members with deep roots and passion for what happens around them.
We’re also working to be more inclusive of different opinions going forward as well. While letters to the editor and commentaries on almost any topic and from all perspectives have always been welcome on our pages, our “official” opinions can sometimes leave one side or the other feeling left out.
With that in mind, we have begun a “Point/Counterpoint” segment in the Herald/Review that will break down a controversial topic and offer differing views, with the goal of not only making those with opposing ideas feel more welcome, but sparking a larger conversation as well.
Our first back-and-forth featured a look at Sen. Sinema’s recent vote not to alter the Senate filibuster, and has sparked a conversation on our online platform, NABUR.
And that brings us to your second option to add to the community conversation.
Our Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect (that’s what NABUR stands for, by the way) platform was launched right as the pandemic was starting to impact our daily lives as an alternative to the other social media platforms that have become nothing but echo chambers and troll factories.
It continues to be a place where community members can share their thoughts on what matters to them, or participate in ongoing conversations like the one on Sen. Sinema’s recent vote.
“She made the right decision to protect our citizens and true democracy of what is right and fair, rather than manipulation and vote grabbing,” one reader said on the platform.
“The filibuster was designed and used for decades to thwart civil rights legislation. In recent years, its use and abuse has only grown,” said another. “If the Senate is to be responsive to the popular will, the filibuster must go.”
What do you think? Head over to nabur.myheraldreview.com to join the conversation, or to start your own.
Of course, you can always send us a good old-fashioned letter or email to the editor on any topic as well. No matter how you communicate with us, with your help, we can make our Views pages even more representative of the community and the many different opinions that make Cochise County such a great place to be.