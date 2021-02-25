We were pleased that Cochise County Supervisors voted unanimously to accept the federal Operation Stonegarden grant at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Despite convincing arguments presented by Sheriff Mark Dannels and staff chief Mark Napier, Supervisors were not enthusiastic in their support for the program during a work session meeting last week. Notably, District 1 board member Tom Crosby appeared ready to deny the grant based on his history of opposition to federal funding and concerns on the costs Cochise County could be obligated to pay into the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).
Stonegarden funds equipment, overtime, mileage and other expenses incurred by the department to assist the Border Patrol in its interdiction of human smuggling, drug-trafficking and other criminal activity in rural border areas. The grant creates a “force-multiplier” for law enforcement, paying for local agencies to respond quicker, apprehend sooner and provide public safety better than what the Sheriff, local police or the Border Patrol could accomplish on their own.
A leading argument against the funding is the pension cost incurred by the county for the overtime recorded by Sheriff’s deputies. It’s not a secret that veteran members of the department willingly log after-hours Stonegarden duty to bump up the final three years of their compensation and qualify for higher pension payments when they retire. The county’s obligation to fund the PSPRS increases as a result of the higher compensation.
Chief Napier made the point that projecting the cost Cochise County will pay into the PSPRS is a false narrative. Assuming the life expectancy of those who retire from law enforcement is a guess, at best, and recent changes in the benefits paid by the PSPRS further complicate any calculation of the county’s future debt. Promoting the idea that Cochise County is “in debt” $37 million based on projections of what the PSPRS will cost in the future is based on assumptions that are unreliable.
If the pension investment fund generates higher-than-expected returns — which based on its performance history shouldn’t be hard to accomplish — or those enrolled do not live to the “average” life expectancy, the county’s financial obligation would drop dramatically.
Supervisors were smart to realize that increasing public safety now is well worth the cost Cochise County might — or might not — pay into the pension fund in the future.
The program is especially important at this time, after policy changes being implemented by the Biden Administration are already resulting in undocumented immigrants being dropped off in local communities. Last week, residents and law enforcement officials held a town hall meeting in Willcox to discuss what to do, after bus loads were unceremoniously dropped off at the local Texaco station.
Operation Stonegarden also contributes to local economies. A recent study by former Cochise College economist Robert Carreira concluded that the financial impact of the Stonegarden grant benefits local communities with an estimated $250,000 in secondary revenue from purchases of gas, meals, and other expenses paid by law enforcement while serving for the federal program.
Higher pension costs, or not, Supervisors did the right thing in accepting a grant that improves public safety for Cochise County residents.