A secondary consequence of the COVID-19 crisis arrived in Sierra Vista last week.
Tuesday the city’s police department recorded 22 burglaries from vehicles in a single afternoon. This didn’t happen during the dead of night. A suspect, or suspects, checked to see if vehicles were locked and when they were found unlocked, the interior was rummaged and anything of value was stolen.
In broad daylight.
Considering these crimes occurred in close proximity to each other and in a well-kept neighborhood, we are aghast at the boldness — or stupidity — of the criminal(s).
Since the start of the “stay-at-home” advisory, police have been dealing with a lot. Across the country there are more reports of domestic violence and petty crimes. Tempers are on edge as the fear of illness and the dramatic changes in routine have created a widespread sense of insecurity.
People who have suddenly lost their source of income are under stress, and predictably, some will turn to crime.
That outcome was evidenced on Tuesday.
It takes community support of our police officers and an awareness on the part of every citizen to effectively combat crime. As Chief of Police Adam Thrasher told the Herald/Review in an interview after the incident, we need to notice the unusual, contact authorities, and secure our own property.
It also takes common sense.
Lock your doors — including vehicles and households. Keep valuables in a safe place, not in plain view through a car window. When something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t. Call the cops.
We’ve been down this road before. Chief Thrasher was on the force in the early 2000s when property crimes suddenly skyrocketed. The department eventually organized a special unit to address the problem, and prior to that, an effort to make the public more aware of what was happening helped to quell the behavior.
The bad actors who are doing the crimes are a tiny part of the citizenry. The response to their crimes should be a fierce focus on finding and punishing them.
That requires community awareness of the problem and a cooperative relationship that supports our local police department.
Now more than usual, support our men and women in blue.