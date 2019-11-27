At some point today, most of us will gather ‘round the dinner table, say a prayer of thanks, then devour our favorite foods before the tryptophan in the turkey we ate causes us to nod off for an afternoon nap.
It’s a tradition shared by millions of Americans, including many residents here in Cochise County.
Eventually, we will turn on the television or sit down in front of a computer to catch up on the day’s news and see the shopping deals intended to capture our Christmas gift list. Today’s Herald/Review is stuffed with numerous, colorful fliers that offer Black Friday deals at all the major retailers.
Still, there is another reason to give thanks on Thursday that is beyond the scope of family, friends and the personal prosperity we enjoy.
We also need to thank local merchants and support their efforts during this important time of the year. For many of the storefronts in our community, the holiday shopping season is “make or break” for their bottom line. It’s when they either make it or close.
Why should that matter to you?
Beyond enticing customers to spend their shopping dollars, the best part of “buy local” is that it benefits not just the retailer, but the customer and the entire community. Prices are usually competitive, local stores are easy and quick to get to, and every transaction puts money back into the place you live. Local cities benefit from the sales tax revenue, employers can afford to hire local employees, and virtually every dollar spent at a locally-owned business stays in the community and “turns over” with other transactions.
Small businesses are also the heartbeat of our nation’s economy. Since 1990, small businesses have created more than eight million jobs, and 54 percent of all sales in the U.S. happen at small businesses. Benefit yourself and your community, make sure to get out today and “buy local.”
If you don’t know where to shop, we urge you to contact your local Chamber of Commerce or the Better Business Bureau. They can direct you to the people who can help you get just what you’re looking for.
Another way to find a local business is to pick up today’s Herald/Review. It will have advertisements paid for by local businesses that are ready to help you fill your holiday needs.
So have fun while shopping this year, just have that fun at a local store.