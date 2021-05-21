Cochise County must be celebrating a birthday or some other gift-giving holiday. Last week the Board of Supervisors — and county residents — received a present that the civic-minded will truly appreciate.
Representatives of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona are proposing an affordable solution to the unceasing challenge of caring for stray pets. The plan has the potential to rescue an estimated 10,000 dogs and cats within the first five years of operation and provide a clean, safe shelter for those lost or abandoned.
The proposal is also affordable. Cochise County would pay $60 per animal, with an estimated annual cost of $32,000 for the pets taken in by the shelter.
The HSSA is seeking to lease a former county building, just recently utilized as the Bisbee City Hall, and will petition for $2 million in federal grants to renovate the facility to suit its needs as an animal shelter.
The proposal is a realistic solution to an ongoing challenge for Supervisors. County officials have been seeking an affordable way to help small communities handle the stray pet population. Plans for a shelter in Huachuca City, most of which would be funded by the county, have been considered but not pursued. Expansion of the Nancy J. Brua animal shelter in Sierra Vista with space for animals recovered by the county has been discussed, but again, no serious effort has been put toward the idea.
Meanwhile, despite valiant effectors by local volunteers, small cities in Cochise County have struggled to address the need for a place to house stray pets until they can be recovered or rescued through adoption. Douglas has been euthanizing pets that haven’t been claimed after 72 hours – four days – resulting in a 70 percent “kill rate” among the 1,400 animals that are taken in each year at the city’s shelter. Bisbee ended its annual $80,000 agreement with the Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter last June and earlier this month the City Council voted to renew its agreement with the group for just 30 days. Similar challenges have been reported in other Cochise County communities, including Willcox, Huachuca City and Tombstone.
Municipal officials struggle with affording humane care for stray pets when the cost of these operations run up against other important public services. Elected officials find it difficult to prioritize spending on local animal shelters when that money is needed to pay for police and fire services or keeping up with the crushing costs of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, or maintaining local roads and infrastructure, or funding other vital responsibilities expected from local government.
The HSSA is offering Cochise County a lifeline for its never-ending challenge of providing shelter for stray animals. The proposal could benefit area cities as well and represents an affordable answer to a regional challenge.
Citizens can commit their support for this proposal by “signing” their name to an online petition calling on Supervisors to develop a centralized animal shelter for the county. To do so, navigate to change.org/p/cochise-county-board-of-supervisors-help-cochise-co-lost-dogs-and-cats-we-want-a-county-owned-centralized-animal-shelter/u/28813932.
Showing your support is a good way to get this deal done.