Millennials have to be dreading middle age. Not because the challenges of getting older become physical, but people between the ages of 21 and 37 have to be wondering, “What’s next?”
When they were young, the world and America was shaken on Sept. 11, 2001, by the most devastating terrorist attack since Pearl Harbor in 1941. When they reached adulthood, the worst economic cataclysm since The Great Depression occurred, closing banks and putting thousands of highly educated professionals out of work.
Now, many millennials have started families just in time for a global pandemic.
As we said, “What’s next?”
If you are trying to find sanity, try nature.
Although many of the usual services may not be available and it’s a good idea to practice social distancing, there are still lots of opportunities to enjoy being outdoors. The bathrooms may be locked and you won’t be able to drive into Carr Canyon or park at the Brown Canyon Ranch, but there is still a vast wilderness available with room to enjoy the outdoors.
Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista has lots of space to enjoy being outside, but remember to use that room to practice your social distancing skills.
Southeast Arizona is blessed with enjoyable weather this time of the year. It’s not too hot, it doesn’t rain much, and there is usually plenty of sunshine.
Getting outside and breathing fresh air makes you healthy. We soak up Vitamin D and studies have shown the outdoors can help you sleep better. Inside, we’re enclosed by walls, synthetic materials, manufactured heating and air conditioning, electrical wiring, and the ever-present technology.
Now, with more people forced to work at home, it’s more important than ever to embark on an outdoor activity and embrace an adventure.
While today’s technology offers us the ability to be “always connected,” it also increases our stress level, shortens our attention span, and creates a heightened level of chaos that we all experience daily.
Technology is generally related to being sedentary, or physically inactive. We sit in front of computers, hold still while texting, and sink back in a sofa when watching TV.
Getting outside and away from technology forces us to do actual physical things, like move, stand, walk, run, and exercise, which translates into healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Most of us don’t relish another month of “sheltering in place,” and dealing with the necessities created by this virus.
With that in mind, make the effort to get outside and enjoy the benefits of nature!