A tax increase in an election year?
Most politicians would respond with disdain and a “ … perish the thought” attitude. Especially in Arizona where the governor took office in 2014 with a famous pledge not to increase taxes. Las Vegas might put the odds of a tax increase next year about the same as a snowball surviving the summer on a Phoenix sidewalk.
But it could happen.
The same coalition of school groups that successfully petitioned last year for an initiative to increase taxes on high-income residents is back with a new plan to generate $1.2 billion by boosting the sales tax along with imposing a tax on the wealthy.
The group, led by Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, wants the Legislature to “ … do what’s right,” and if lawmakers fail to act, he’s confident state residents will again sign petitions to put a question on the ballot.
The last effort failed in court, not in obtaining signatures.
Supporters of the “tax the wealthy” initiative collected more than enough signatures to qualify for a statewide referendum in the Nov. 6, 2018, general election. Before the question could be put before voters, a lawsuit successfully challenged the wording of the initiative and a state court threw it off the ballot.
Now Thomas and the coalition of school groups want lawmakers to pass a bill that would put a referendum on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot to bump the sales tax by four-tenths of a penny, raising the state’s total transaction privilege tax to a full one-cent. That increase generates just under $400 million, which is well short of what educators are pitching for.
They want $1 billion.
Accomplishing that amount of funding for schools would require raising Arizona’s income tax, which the Legislature and Gov. Ducey are not likely to do.
Thomas has stated publicly that the last time state residents were asked to support taxing the wealthy to pay for education, their initiative was well received. He believes that will again be the case.
Education remains an important issue for Arizona, but we’re not so sure that the rhetoric of politicians seeking to earn re-election next year will put voters in the mood for boosting taxes.
When in doubt, voters tend to protect their pocketbook, and politicians know it.